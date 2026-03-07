Amanda Anisimova is set to do battle with Emma Raducanu in Indian Wells, and the world No 6 is fully aware of the challenge she could face from the 2021 US Open champion.

Sixth seed Anisimova and 25th seed Raducanu will face off for the first time in 2026 when they meet in Indian Wells on Sunday, after both women secured impressive opening wins at the tournament on Friday.

After receiving an opening-round bye, Raducanu was the first of the two on court on Friday and wasted little time in progressing to the third round, making light work of Anastasia Zakharova in a 6-1, 6-3 triumph.

Meanwhile, world No 6 and home favourite Anisimova faced a slightly sterner test early on against Anna Blinkova, though rallied from dropping the opening set to prevail 5-7, 6-1, 6-0.

The two are known to share a close relationship off the court, and this will be the fourth meeting between the two, with Raducanu holding a narrow 2-1 head-to-head advantage.

The Brit defeated Anisimova in straight sets in the second round of the Australian Open last January, before a comprehensive 6-1, 6-3 win over the American at the Miami Open twelve months ago.

However, Anisimova earned her revenge at the Canadian Open last August, comfortably dispatching Raducanu 6-2, 6-1 in the third round.

Anisimova surged up the WTA Rankings in 2025 and is now well established as a top-10 player, arguably making her a warm favourite for this encounter.

However, when speaking about Raducanu in her press conference on Friday, the 24-year-old certainly did not underestimate the threat the Brit could pose.

She said: “I think the last time I faced her, I was just playing really well. I played the way I wanted to play.

“Yeah, at the end of the day, I mean, there is a certain way I like to play. I think I also had found my rhythm. I think it might have been the second or third match I played [against Raducanu] last year.

“Yeah, it was a great match. She’s not an easy opponent to face. She always brings high-quality tennis.

“Yeah, I have had some great matches with her. Hoping for another good one.”

An official order of play for Sunday is yet to be announced, but this is one of the highest-profile third-round matches taking place — and will likely receive a preferable court allocation.

Whoever triumphs will match their career-best run in Indian Wells, with Anisimova having reached the fourth round on debut in 2018, and Raducanu having progressed to that stage in 2023.

The victorious player will face either tenth seed Victoria Mboko or 23rd seed Anna Kalinskaya in the second round.

