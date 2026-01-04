Amanda Anisimova has reflected on the “biggest change” in her tennis career as the star looks to back up her landmark 2025 at the start of the new season.

Anisimova begins her 2025 campaign at the Brisbane International this week, with the 24-year-old the second seed in the field after rising to a stunning new career-high ranking of fourth in 2025.

The American was ranked outside the top 30 at the start of 2025 but reached two Grand Slam finals at Wimbledon and the US Open, and also won WTA 1000 titles in Doha and Beijing, propelling her to top-20, top-10, and top-5 breakthroughs in the WTA Rankings.

Anisimova has long been recognised as one of the brightest talents in women’s tennis, and 2025 proved to be her long-awaited breakout season after a string of personal challenges in recent years.

Reflecting on her landmark twelve months and how it had shaped her ahead of the start of the new season, the world No 4 revealed she was in a “good place” mentally ahead of her opening event of 2026.

She said: “I mean, I don’t know how it’s changed me, but I feel like I have gotten to experience so many different things.

“I think the most important thing was that I had a lot of fun on and off the court, despite results.

“I have, like, a great team with me, and just my family and friends. They were supporting me throughout the whole year, and I think that was the most important thing. And then, just being able to excel in my career and have the achievements that I did were that extra cherry on top for me.

“I think that’s the most special part about last year and going into this year. Yeah, [I’m] super excited to build off of that, and I feel like I’m in a really good place mentally, so I feel like that’s maybe the change from the previous year.

“I feel like I’m growing into the person that I am, and that’s helped a lot.”

Anisimova amassed an impressive 47-18 win-loss record for her 2025 campaign, with her triumphs at the Qatar Open and China Open proving to be the first WTA 1000 successes of her career.

However, it was also a year highlighted by remarkable perseverance.

After a double-bagel loss to Iga Swiatek in the Wimbledon final, Anisimova would reach the US Open final just weeks later, before her triumph in Beijing and her run to the last four of the WTA Finals.

“I think last year I was able to be very consistent because of the self-belief that I kind of instilled in myself, trusting my abilities and being capable to last through a two- or three-week-long tournament, which can be very tough,” added Anisimova.

“I think I kind of doubted myself in previous situations that I was in maybe, say, a few years ago. Last year, despite whatever challenges or obstacles I had, I still trusted myself and told myself I can get past the finish line.

“I think that was kind of the biggest change. And the more I put myself in those situations, the more that I trust myself.

“So I think I have had a lot of those experiences last year that, going into this year, I just feel very strong and I really believe in myself.”

Due to a shift in the 2026 WTA calendar when compared to the 2025 season, Anisimova will reach a new career-high of world No 3 on Monday [January 5].

Coco Gauff’s United Cup points from 2025 will be removed from her ranking, seeing Anisimova move above her compatriot — and reign as the US No 1 for the first time in her career.

As one of the 16 seeded players in Brisbane, the 24-year-old receives a bye in the opening round of the WTA 500 event.

The star will take to court later this week for her opening match of the new season against either Kimberly Birrell or Rebecca Sramkova, with projected matches against 16th seed Marta Kostyuk and sixth seed Mirra Andreeva in her quarter.

After action in Brisbane, Anisimova will head to the Australian Open, looking to end her wait for a first Grand Slam title.

The American has lost in the fourth round on three separate occasions in Melbourne, though her elevated ranking means she will not face a higher-ranked player until at least the semi-final this year.

