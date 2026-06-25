Amanda Anisimova shares what Aryna Sabalenka is really like behind the scenes

Amanda Anisimova and Aryna Sabalenka have built one of the more compelling rivalries on the WTA Tour over the past few years.

Sabalenka might have been World No 1 for an astonishing 85 weeks, but the American actually holds a winning head-to-head record against the star.

They have played 11 times, with Anisimova managing to defeat the World No 1 six times in her career.

Despite their fierce rivalry on the court, they are firm friends away from tennis, and Anisimova has praised Sabalenka’s general behaviour in the locker room.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Anisimova was asked what the general mood is like on the WTA Tour, amid reports of discontent and boycotting.

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“I love the direction that the players are taking in terms of the social environment and easing tensions off the court,” said the Wimbledon finalist.

“I would say the atmosphere is great now: we socialise, we chat. But when I came on tour, it was still a bit tense. I spoke with a few players who made me feel seen and involved, and it was really very interesting, especially coming from the juniors.

The American said World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka is one of the biggest reasons for the general good atmosphere currently on the WTA Tour.

“I love the older players who treat the newcomers with respect and make them feel comfortable, because it’s always a bit intimidating to start a new career,” she said.

“I would say that most of the top players have normalised this,” continued Anisimova. “Aryna does an excellent job at this, being very sociable and welcoming with many players.”

Sabalenka has won her last two matches against Anisimova and they came on two of the biggest stages in the sport, and both in the 2025 season.

She beat Anisimova in the final of the US Open to lift the trophy and followed it up with a win in the semi-finals of the 2025 WTA Finals.

Three of Anisimova’s victories, meanwhile, have come at Grand Slams, with the American able to knock Sabalenka out of Wimbledon, Roland Garros and the Australian Open.

The pair have not played a match so far this season, but their maiden match of 2026 could come as soon as this year’s Wimbledon. Depending on which side of the draw they play, Anisimova and Sabalenka could play at the Grand Slam as early as the quarter-finals.

Sabalenka enters the tournament as the top seed, while Anisimova will be the sixth seed at SW19. The tournament’s main draw kicks off on Monday, 29th June, with the draw taking place three days prior.