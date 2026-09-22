Amanda Anisimova has withdrawn from the Singapore Open, just days before she was set to play her first match.

Anisimova had been drawn against Talia Gibson in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament, but she has withdrawn due to a left wrist injury.

She has been replaced by lucky loser Viktoria Morvayova, who has been placed straight into the second round of the WTA Tour Asian tournament.

Anisimova, meanwhile, could have bigger issues now she has withdrawn from the Singapore Open.

The American has played a fairly limited schedule in 2026, with just 12 tournaments so far.

That includes just two WTA 500 tournaments, which is one below the mandatory three every female player is required to play throughout a season.

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Anisimova has only played the Brisbane International and Queen’s so far this year and the Singapore Open was set to be the star’s third, but now she will be at risk of being fined if she does not play another before the year is out.

Unfortunately for Anisimova, there are only two left post the Singapore Open, so we have a good idea of where the American will end up playing.

Those are the Ningbo Open and the Pan Pacific Open, which both take place in October as part of the WTA Tour’s Asian swing.

Anisimova has never played either tournament before in her career, so it’s quite clear that they are not very high up on her priority list, but they are simply going to have to be in 2026.

However, if she does not play at least one of them, she could be in danger of being either sanctioned with a point deduction or facing down the barrel of a monetary fine.

Anisimova still has an outside chance of qualifying for the WTA Finals at the end of the year so she will not want to see anything come in the way of that.

She currently sits at 21st on the list in the live Race for the WTA Finals ranking. With the top eight qualifying for the tournament, she still has a long way to go.

That means she could end up playing both WTA 500 events in the hope of picking up much-needed ranking points. In that case, a potential fine will not even be at the back of her mind.

Anisimova will surely be interested in qualifying for the WTA Finals this year, as it will take place on home soil at Indian Wells for the first time.