Amanda Anisimova avenged her brutal Wimbledon final loss to world No 2 Iga Swiatek with a stunning victory at the 2025 US Open, and she clinched a WTA Rankings milestone in the process.

Having suffered a 0-6, 0-6 demolition at the hands of Swiatek in the Wimbledon title match less than two months ago, Anisimova downed the Polish great 6-4, 6-3 in the US Open quarter-finals.

No 9 seed Anisimova lost her serve in the opening game of both sets, but she fought back to turn the sets around by breaking Swiatek twice in each set to progress to the US Open semi-finals for the first time.

The American’s victory ended Swiatek‘s nine-match winning streak, with the six-time Grand Slam champion having claimed the Cincinnati title last month.

In her on-court interview, Anisimova said: “Playing here is so freaking special. I’ve been having the run of my life here. When I got here I was like, ‘Ok let’s try and get through one round.’ This has been such a dream.

“To come back from Wimbledon like that is really special to me. I feel like I worked so hard to turn around from that. Today proved everything for me. I can do it. This is really special.”

In her press conference, Anisimova — who is chasing her maiden Grand Slam title — described this victory as the “most meaningful” of her career.

“It still feels a bit surreal, for sure. It’s the farthest I’ve gone by far at the US Open, and it’s extremely special,” said the 24-year-old. “Like, today is definitely the most meaningful victory I’ve had in my life.

“And, yeah, I mean, I have that belief in myself and that confidence that I’m able to play at the top level, and I’m able to really go head to head with, you know, these… the top three, and everyone who’s, you know, in the top ten.

“I’ve shown that, and I think I was able to prove that to myself time and time again for a long time now.

“But, yeah, I mean, it’s just. It’s really competitive these days, and also the Grand Slams are really tough, so I’m just really pleased to. To make it this far for the first time.”

By reaching the US Open semi-finals, Anisimova has increased her points tally by 770 points to 4,639, which has moved her up four places to fifth in the Live WTA Rankings.

Anisimova is guaranteed to improve on her previous career-high ranking of seventh when the WTA Rankings update as she will be ranked no lower than sixth. She could end up fifth or sixth, with Jessica Pegula — who has also reached the last four — the only player who could overtake her.

The 24-year-old has become the first American woman to reach Grand Slam semi-finals on all three surfaces since both Serena and Venus Williams in 2002.

