The WTA has launched an investigation into former world No 28 Peyton Stearns’ coach Rafael Font de Mora over “alleged misconduct and inappropriate relationships with players during his previous time coaching on the tour”.

According to The Athletic, 22-time Grand Slam doubles winner Pam Shriver and another former player made complaints to WTA Tour’s director of safeguarding over Font de Mora following the Spanish-born coach’s return to the tour at the start of the year.

Former doubles world No 1 Shriver, who herself was the victim of sexual and emotional abuse by her former coach Don Candy when she was a teenager, laid the complaint that relates to “Font de Mora’s relationship with a player he coached in the 1990s and early 2000s in Arizona starting when she was 13”.

The player in question is Meghann Shaughnessy with the report adding the American “separated herself from her family to move into Font de Mora’s house, along with other tennis players, when she was 14 and he was 25. When she was 19, they became engaged”.

Shriver has been a vocal advocate for athlete protection and safe-guarding measures, and the American “said she passed Font de Mora in one of the tournament hotels, and then informed the WTA about his history” although “her complaint does not add new information to what was already known about Shaughnessy and Font de Mora’s relationship”.

She is also said to have filed a complaint with the US Center for SafeSport.

The second complaint is from a player – who requested anonymity – and it relates to Font de Mora’s behaviour when he was as her coach earlyin her career.

The report states the player in question “said he exhibited aggressive, physically and verbally abusive behavior toward her, including swearing in her face and hitting balls aggressively in her direction. Her account was broadly corroborated to The Athletic by a third player who also worked with Font de Mora.”

The 57-year-old Font de Mora was asked to comment on the allegations via email, but he replied: “Your questions are statements that are not true. I coordinate my training and sprints with professional trainers and biomechanist(s) and I am a very positive coach.”

He copied in civil attorney Karen Moskowitz and stated that contacting “Stearns and Kathryn Whartenby, Stearns’ trainer, would give ‘an exact idea’ of his methods.”

Font de Mora started working with Stearns, who is currently at No 68 in the WTA Rankings, at the start of the year following a lengthy period away from the WTA Tour.