Darwin Blanch during his 2026 US Open first round match against Taylor Fritz with an inset of Carlos Alcaraz.

Darwin Blanch has long been considered one of the brighest prospects in men’s tennis.

The American teenager made his Masters debut as a 16-year-old against Rafael Nadal at the 2024 Madrid Open, which he lost comprehensively in straight sets.

The star has seen been plucking away on the ATP Challenger Tour and he has now earned his first ATP 125 victory at the Tiburon Challenger in the United States.

Blanch defeated Michael Mmoh 3-6, 6-4, 6-2 to win the title and subsequently becoming the youngest American to win a ATP 125 title.

As a result, the 18-year-old has risen to world No 160 on the ATP Tour and he’s risen to number six in the race to qualify for NextGen Finals at the end of the year.

While many have tipped Blanch for success over the years, Carlos Alcaraz has long been a fan of the talented American prospect.

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Alcaraz and Blanch have practised together quite frequently, especially at Juan Carlos Ferrero’s Academy back when they were both just tennis prospects.

Speaking in 2024, ahead of Blanch’s match against Nadal in Madrid, Alcaraz was full of praise for the American’s ability on the tennis court.

“I’ve practised with him a few times in the academy. I know that he has good tennis. He plays very well for his age,” said Alcaraz, when Blanch was just 16.

Asked what he said to the star ahead of his match against the King of Clay, Alcaraz said: “I told him just to enjoy the moment [against Nadal]. This moment is going to be really helpful to his career.

“It was really important to mine, when I faced [Nadal] in 2021 for the first time. I learned a lot from that match and living that experience was really helpful. Just to try and enjoy the moment and give himself the opportunity to enjoy and get experience.”

Blanch will continue his quest for ATP Challenger glory as he plays an event in San Diego straight after his maiden victory.

The star is set for a round of 32 match against compatriot JJ Wolf, which is due to be played on Tuesday, 21st September.

If Blanch continues this trajectory for the rest of the year, this could be his final season playing Challenger events, particularly if he impresses at the NextGen Finals.

Blanch has played several ATP-level tournaments in the 2026 season, including the Winston-Salem Open and the US Open, both of which saw him receive a wildcard.

He was beaten in the first round of the US Open by Taylor Fritz in straight sets and he suffered the same scoreline at Winston-Salem against Rinky Hijikata.