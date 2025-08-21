American Sachia Vickery has not played a single main draw match on the WTA Tour in 2025, but she has been racking in the cash for her off-court “activities”.

The 30-year-old peaked at No 73 in the WTA Rankings in 2018, but she has slumped down the list in recent years and currently finds herself at No 559 as she hasn’t played a top-level match since losing in the first round of the Guadalajara Open in September 2024.

But she is hoping to compete in the singles at the upcoming US Open as she is currently taking part in qualifying.

She won her opening match at Flushing Meadows this week, but it is not her on-court performance that has the tennis community talking as her activity on the content subscription site OnlyFans has caused a stir.

The official OnlyFans website states: “OnlyFans is the 18 + subscription platform empowering creators to own their full potential, monetize their content, and develop authentic connections with their fans.”

However, it is also known for its popularity with pornographers and racy photos and videos of musicians, actors, actresses and sports stars like Vickery.

The American joined OnlyFans earlier this year and promoted her account on Instagram in a post captioned: “Tennis anyone? OF link in my bio Big project and features coming soon ( p.s happy Valentine’s Day ).”

Those who subscribe for $12.99 a month will be able to view images and videos that are considered “too spicy for Instagram” while she regularly promotes content with teasing posts like “longest shower vid yet”, strip teases and “spicier” pictures.

But it is not only on OnlyFans that she has been a topic of debate as during during a recent Instagram Q&A session she revealed: “I no longer date for free due to the behavior of men I now require a pre-date deposit send me 1,000 and we can make it happen. My Cash App is $Sachiavick.”

That has set the tongues wagging with fans outraged by her behaviour, but the former world No 73 has hit back at the critics.

“I’m very open-minded and I don’t care what people think of me… it’s also the easiest money I’ve ever made and I enjoy doing it,” she said on Instagram.

“I will never talk s*** about girls on OnlyFans ever again for the rest of my life. Because the amount I made on there in my first two days, I am overwhelmed. I am just shook really.”

Earlier this year, she opened up about her OnlyFans account taking off as soon as she started it.

In the Black Spin Global podcast, she stated: “I’ve always pushed boundaries,’ she said on the Black Spin Global podcast earlier this year. ‘I’ve always been outspoken about racial hate I get online, bodyshaming. I’m very open about a lot of stuff.

“I’m still playing tennis, my career is still going but I also want to do things outside of tennis. I’m starting to explore more opportunities on social media.”

Vickery added: “Obviously there are levels to OnlyFans, you have athletes like Nick [Kyrgios] and Alex [Muller] who are going to be posting tennis content for the most part and then you have the other complete extreme, which I’m not. I’m in that middle gap.

“I set it up in January and it just took off. Being a tennis player definitely helped my marketing. I’m at a stage where I don’t do the absolute most on there but I’m comfortable as I need to be. I’m doing really well.

“Obviously, I’m going to get some negative feedback but that’s just normal. Whatever you do in life there’s always going to be some criticism. If I was doing nothing I’d be getting criticism, so I might as well get on the platform and make money while I’m at it.”