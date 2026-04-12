Anastasia Potapova appeared to be on course for a WTA 500 title as she stormed through the first set of her Upper Austria Ladies Linz, but she was left disappointed by a storming fightback from top-seeded Mirra Andreeva.

Potapova’s spectacular performance saw her storm to a 6-1 triumph in the opening set, in a tournament played in what is not the former Russian player’s adopted homeland.

Teenager Andreeva was helpless to stop Potapova after a thrilling display of power hitting, but she regrouped to win the next two sets 6-4, 6-3.

As has become a bizarre tradition after she wins a big tournament, Andreeva thanked herself in her post-match speech.

“I was struggling a lot on how to find a solution to play today,” said Andreeva.

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“I want to thank myself today again for fighting until the end. For trying to find solutions.

“For never stopping and believing until the end that maybe somehow I can turn it around. I think it paid off today as well. Last thanks goes to myself.”

Andreeva’s decision to play in Linz brought he handsome rewards, with her victory earning her prize money of €161,310 and she also recieved a big boost in her WTA Ranking.

Andreeva dropped out of the top 10 of the rankings after a dip in form at the back end of last year, but she is back up to No 9 after a fifth title on the WTA Tour.

Potapova would have been frustrated to lose in front of her adopted fans, but she will be boosted by the sight of her inflated WTA Ranking after her fine run in Linz.

She will benefit from a massive 43-position rise up the rankings that will take her to No 54 and should open the door for her to play in higher-ranking events in the coming months.

After starting the world at No 97 in the rankings, this fine run in Linz has transformed Potapova’s ranking, with the one-time world No 21 relishing her rise.

“Playing here for the first time as an Austrian, for me it means the world,” said Porapova

“All the support I was getting this week from the crowd, I never had it in my life. I’m really thankful.”

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