Andre Agassi believes that Arthur Fery will have “one heck of a career” but he needs to iron out some deficiencies in his game to trouble the top players.

The 23-year-old’s unforgettable Wimbledon run came to an end at the semi-final stage following a straight-set loss to Alexander Zverev on Friday afternoon.

The former Stanford University student secured remarkable comeback wins in five sets against Zizou Bergs and Grigor Dimitrov, before outplaying Flavio Cobolli in the quarter-finals but the German was a cut above in a 7-6 (0), 6-2, 6-4 victory.

Fery started the tournament ranked 114 in the world and ends it at 36, whilst claiming the British No 1 tag to boot. The wildcard showed off his superb backhand, fighting spirit, movement, and variety in his run to the last four.

But eight-time major winner Agassi outlined why Zverev – who was regularly serving around the 135mph mark – was able to unpick the Brit’s game on Centre Court, as the 29-year-old made his first-ever Wimbledon final.

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The American explained how Fery‘s forehand can be a bit too loopy when going crosscourt, while also outlining the difficulties of returning the 6ft 6in Zverev’s serve as a 5ft 9in player.

Agassi said on the BBC, “The problem I see against the matchup today [vs Zverev] is that his forehand tends to be more of a ball that has rotation on it and sits up, which is nice for Zverev, who likes to hook his forehand cross[court].

“When Fery redirects he tends to put rotation on that. Zverev is going to eat all day on that shot. And being his height, returning is an interesting proposition because you’re kind of damned if you do and damned if you don’t.

“You want to back up and give yourself the time but you don’t really have the leverage and the length or the time. But backing up against Zverev is not really an option for him as Zverev can hit his spots with pace and he’s already way behind. And stepping up [on the return] against Zverev is dangerous because the speed of the serve is at its full glory.

“He is still making these mutual points a battle but the problem is all these points were played on his serve with the scoreboard pressure. But he’s a fighter and I like his chances of not only having a great two weeks but also one heck of a career.”

To get that kind of praise from an all-time great is something Fery should take a lot of heart from. But against the game’s top players, he will need to make adjustments if he wants to climb the rankings.

However, the fact that he has had this Wimbledon breakthrough, including ousting French Open finalist and ninth seed Cobolli, shows that Fery could be a regular fixture in the top 50 – if not higher – for years to come.

GO DEEPER: Arthur Fery’s big weak spots exposed as Wimbledon run ends