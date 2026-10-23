Andre Agassi states what he hopes Jannik Sinner has been doing while out injured

Andre Agassi at the 2026 Laver Cup with an inset of Jannik Sinner.

Jannik Sinner’s knee injury has been one of the biggest talking points of the entire second half of the 2026 season.

When Sinner claimed his second consecutive Wimbledon title in July, it looked as if the Italian would go on to dominate for the rest of the year.

However, we have not seen the star since, due to a mysterious knee injury which forced him to miss the US Open as well as several Masters events.

The Italian confirmed he would play no further part in the 2026 season during the ATP Tour’s Asian swing, which means he will miss the likes of the Paris Masters and the ATP Finals.

It’s a strange situation, both for Sinner and tennis in general, and it’s thrown up even more debates around the gruelling nature of the ATP Tour.

Andre Agassi, meanwhile, has shared his one hope for Sinner during his extended hiatus from the ATP Tour.

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Asked by The Tennis Channel about his moment of the 2026 season, Agassi responded: “Oh my God, that’s really putting me on the spot. The stories of the year, obviously Sascha (Alexander Zverev) getting over the line for his first Slam. That was incredible to see emotionally.

“I know it meant a lot to him. Sascha’s one of the hardest workers on the Tour, and having that rewarded with finally achieving some of his lifelong dreams, you can’t help but feel good about it.”

Agassi then turned his attention towards Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, both of whom have suffered with extensive injury issues throughout the season.

“Great to see Carlitos (Carlos Alcaraz) back. And I hope [Jannik] Sinner is using this time wisely,” continued the American. “Because those two guys are also so good for the game. So let’s hope for even a lot more better things in 2027.”

It’s currently unclear when Sinner will return to tennis, although there have been some whispers about a potential appearance at the Six Kings Slam.

The Saudi Arabian tournament has been delayed until the end of December, which could give the world No 1 a chance to recover in time to play the lucrative event.

Learner Tien was expected to replace Sinner when the event was taking place in October, but Sinner has been spotted on the advertising for the delayed December event.

The Six Kings Slam is set to take place between December 27th and 30th in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Zverev, and Alex de Minaur also locked in to play.