Former world No 1 Andre Agassi has made some questionable remarks about Jakub Mensik’s decision-making before and after his match against Alexander Zverev.

In preparation for his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final, the 20-year-old brought in his mental coach, Dragan Vujovic.

This is uncharted territory for the young Czech, so getting in the right frame of mind would, arguably, be a shrewd move. But to Agassi, this was a strange call.

He said on TNT Sports US, “I’m not a big fan of bringing in a mental coach in the semi-finals of a slam. You’re supposed to bring in your mum at that stage. It seems like there’s only a downside for that mental coach.”

Sam Querrey also was taken aback by the decision, stating that Mensik had shown an almost “flawless” mentality in getting to the last four of Roland Garros and that the mental coach wasn’t needed.

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However, tennis players – both past and present – repeatedly talk about the pressure of playing in the latter stage of a Grand Slam. However, Agassi and co seemingly balked at the idea of a young player wanting to be in the right mental space before the biggest match of his career.

Mensik has been working with Vujovic since the age of 13 and undoubtedly would have played his part in the 6ft 5in player getting to this point – a French Open semi-final, no less.

Indeed, he won the Miami Open last year, has been just outside the top 10, among other achievements. Perhaps that would not have been possible without Vujovic.

While Mensik was deservedly beaten by Zverev in four sets on Saturday, the American doubled down on his assertion after the contest.

Agassi started by saying the match was a little disappointing and that Mensik is young and has gone through a lot physically to get to this stage.

Then, he questioned Mensik’s decision to bring in Vujovic on the eve of the semi-final in Paris.

He said on TNT Sports US,”I have to say that if I was Mensik and I flew my mental coach in first class, he’s going back coach. Or make him walk back or something.”

Agassi, who previously admitted to having mental struggles throughout his own career, added that Mensik “lost the plot” a little bit after spurning some opportunities late in the first set.

That included going hard towards Zverev’s forehand, playing too many drop shots, and plucking for certain shots at the wrong time.

That may have more merit but Vujovic recently explained how he and Mensik have developed techniques to help him stay calm.

He told The Athletic, “During the match he has a special technique for his serve, a special mental technique for return. There is a special mental technique for concentration and inner calmness between the points, a special technique to correct the mistake.

“A special technique if he loses a set to do the so-called mental shower to change the condition he’s in and correct everything. So he’s got a whole set of tools and he knows exactly what to do mentally at any point in the match, before, during the match and after.”

Whether or not Mensik did stay calm is up for debate. But to mock his decision to bring him in seems strange.

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