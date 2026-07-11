With Carlos Alcaraz out of action for the foreseeable future, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have been two of the favourites to win Wimbledon.

The pair met in the semi-final of the event, which surprisingly ended in straightforward fashion. Sinner toppled his Serbian rival in straight sets, by a scoreline of 6-4, 6-4, 6-4.

Sinner will head into the Wimbledon final for the second year in a row, where he will play Alexander Zverev, who defeated Arthur Fery in his semi-final.

While Sinner and Djokovic’s match ended quicker than many thought, Andre Agassi was still impressed by the level of both men on Centre Court.

Agassi was on commentary duty for the BBC during the semi final match and he dropped an incredible line about how his generation would match up with Djokovic and Sinner.

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Speaking to Andrew Castle during the match, Agassi said: “My generation doesn’t count. There’s one guy I can think of in my generation that playing his best tennis can compete on levels like this [against Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic].

“There’s one guy and one guy only and I would say that’s Marat Safin. The great Russian. I mean, this dude could serve from the trees. He could use both wings.

“He knew what he was doing. 6’5, moved really well. You need all those skills to compete at this level. It’s thin margins up there.”

Safin ended his career as a two-time Grand Slam champion, having won the US Open in 2000 and the Australian Open in 2005. He also semi-finals at Roland Garros and Wimbledon and claimed two Davis Cup titles with Russia.

The Russian star reached World No 1 in November 2000 after winning the US Open and claiming a further six ATP Tour titles in that calendar year.

Safin ended his career with 15 ATP Tour titles in his career and retired in 2009 at the age of just 29, cutting a short a career with plenty of ‘what if’ moments.

However, tt’s no surprise that Agassi was full of praise for Safin too, as he went to war with the Russian star on several occasions throughout their career.

Safin managed to defeat the American icon three times in his career, knocking Agassi out of two Grand Slams, at Roland Garros and the Australian Open, as well in the 2004 Madrid Open semi-final.

The legendary pair ended their career with a head-to-head record of 3-3, with Agassi’s victories over Safin coming in the Davis Cup, the Paris Masters, and the Tennis Masters Cup.