Andre Agassi has been left impressed by the steps Jannik Sinner has taken to ensure there isn’t a repeat of his physical collapse at Roland Garros.

The American laid into the Italian after his stunning five-set loss to Juan Manuel Cerundolo at the French Open in late May, as the scorching heat seemingly sapped him of energy on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Following similar incidents at last year’s Shanghai Masters and the 2026 Australian Open, Agassi said, “To go from him playing five-and-a-half hours last year in the [French Open] finals and then having the heat tap him out in an hour and 45, there’s a difference between being fit and being prepared.

“I have to point at a flaw in that kind of preparation because there’s something you can do about that. It’s not that the dude doesn’t work hard. It’s not that he’s not fit. He was one game away and the whole draw opened up. We all thought we’d see him not even lose a set.”

Before Sinner beat Novak Djokovic in straight sets in their Wimbledon semi-final, Greg Rusedski defended the 24-year-old, saying his experienced team would have done everything possible to improve his ability to deal with high temperatures and more.

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And during the 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory, eight-time major winner Agassi commended Sinner for being extra careful and taking the necessary precautions to stop him overheating in 30C temperatures on Friday.

He said on the BBC, “Speaking about the heat in Paris that Jannik suffered with… one of the adjustments he has made is at the changeover.

“He’s got his ice towel, he is trying to keep himself cool, and after the second set he is taking that opportunity to take that break and change clothes and get a bit of cool air in and keep himself well managed.”

Sinner will now face Alexander Zverev in the final after the German beat Britain’s Arthur Fery 7-6 (0), 6-2 6-4 in the first Wimbledon semi-final. The four-time Grand Slam champion will hope to extend his excellent nine-match winning streak against the 29-year-old on Sunday.

However, his 6ft 6in opponent, who won last month’s French Open, is aiming to become the first player since John Newcombe in 1967 to immediately win a second major after winning your first.

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