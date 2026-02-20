Tennis great Andre Agassi has revealed why he is so “impressed” by Joao Fonseca as he was asked whether the Brazilian could one day win a Grand Slam title.

World No 38 Fonseca has long-been recognised as one of the brightest talents of his generation, and soared up the ATP Rankings during a breakthrough 2025 season.

The 19-year-old lifted his first ATP Tour titles in Buenos Aires and Basel last year, reaching a high of 24th in the ATP Rankings, and made his debut at all four Grand Slam tournaments — reaching at least the second round of all four majors.

Few know as much about tennis as former world No 1 Agassi, the American widely considered among the greatest players of all time, and one of just six men in the Open Era to complete the Career Grand Slam.

Agassi and Fonseca spent time together at the Laver Cup in San Francisco last September, with Agassi captaining the Brazilian and the Team World squad that ultimately triumphed at the event.

Speaking to Brazilian website Veja this week, the former world No 1 heaped praise on Fonseca.

He said (translated from Portuguese): “I love Joao. I couldn’t be more impressed with him on and off the court.

“He has a powerful arsenal and remains committed to his aggressive game, regardless of the score or situation, a trait that works in his favour as he climbs the rankings and advances in bigger tournaments.

“More than that, I was impressed by his maturity and professionalism off the court. He was like a sponge, absorbing everything. Obviously, he has very good people around him.”

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have dominated the men’s game in recent years, with the pair winning the last nine Grand Slam men’s singles titles between them.

Fonseca is one player often considered as a potential rival for Alcaraz and Sinner in the future, with many predicting him as a future Grand Slam singles champion.

No Brazilian man has won a major singles title since Gustavo Kuerten’s third and final French Open triumph in 2001, and no South American man has won a Grand Slam singles title since Juan Martin del Potro at the 2009 US Open.

Agassi refused to directly predict whether Fonseca would win a Grand Slam, but did back the 19-year-old to achieve huge success.

“I try to avoid making predictions,” added Agassi.

“There are many factors involved in winning seven best-of-five- set matches in two weeks. But he seems to have all the ingredients.

“I believe he can be a great champion, and I’m looking forward to following his progress.”

Fonseca is undoubtedly a strong talent, but the teenager is looking for form after a challenging start to his 2026 season.

The Brazilian was stunned in the second round of the Rio Open by Ignacio Buse on Thursday, after falling in the opening match of his Argentina Open defence last week.

He also lost in the opening round of the Australian Open back in January, having been forced out of the Brisbane International and Adelaide International due to injury.

