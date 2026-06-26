Stan Wawrinka is currently playing out his final-ever year on the ATP Tour and receiving plaudits at every tournament he graces.

The three-time Grand Slam champion announced 2026 would be his last as an active player, and he’s already played the likes of the Australian Open and Roland Garros for his swansong.

The Swiss star re-entered the top 100 thanks to his form across the year, although he currently sits at World No 109 in the ATP Tour rankings.

Wawrinka has received a wildcard for Wimbledon and he is expected to play semi-regularly until he hangs up his racket at the end of the season.

The star has announced his ‘final’ match and he is set to bring Andy Murray, Roger Federer, and Gael Monfils along for the ride.

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Wawrinka will play an exhibition event on December 19 at Palexpo in Geneva, alongside three of his biggest friends and rivals from his playing days .

In a video posted to his Instagram page, Wawrinka said: “Hello everyone as you know 2026 is my final year after more than 20 years on the circuit.

“It’s time for me to bring this chapter to a close, I’ve been lucky over the years to experience so many emotions thanks to tennis but, above all, thanks to you and before I go I wanted to organize one last party to say thank you and goodbye to you all.

“For this evening I’m lucky to be able to count on my friends with whom I’ve shared so many wonderful moments over the years: Andy Murray, Gael Monfils, and Roger Federer I wanted to organize something truly special so that I can enjoy one last time with you all so see you on 19th of December 2026 at Palexpo, Geneva.”

It’s currently unclear if the match will be a doubles match or revolving singles, but it’s set to be a star-studded affair with Murray, Federer, and Monfils signing up.

All four were part of a golden generation of tennis, headed up by the ‘big three’ of Federer, Novak Djokovic, and Rafael Nadal.

Federer and Wawrinka won an Olympic Gold Medal together in the doubles, while Murray and Wawrinka were the two who were closest to challenging the best three players in the world.

Murray and Wawrinka played 23 matches on the ATP Tour, with the Scot just narrowly edging their head-to-head with 13 victories. They will likely both end their careers with three Grand Slam titles, depending on what happens at Wimbledon and the US Open later this year.

As for Monfils, the flamboyant Frenchman is also set to retire at the end of the season, so it will act as a joint celebration of both players.