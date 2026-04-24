Andy Murray has claimed that Novak Djokovic ‘learned nothing’ from being coached by the Brit, while also revealing he has turned down multiple offers from players since their split.

During the 2025 off-season, the tennis world was set alight by the announcement that the three-time Grand Slam champion would be joining Djokovic’s team as head coach.

It came just four months after Murray had retired from professional tennis at the Paris Olympics, where he reached the men’s doubles quarter-finals alongside Dan Evans.

The pair began working together at the Australian Open, with Djokovic targeting a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Once competition got underway, the Serb reached the semi-finals in impressive fashion, defeating No 2 seed Carlos Alcaraz before later retiring against Alexander Zverev.

They continued their collaboration until the Miami Open, before mutually agreeing to part ways, having initially planned to work together through to the grass-court season.

Murray has since confirmed that he has received multiple offers to coach other players over the past 12 months, though he stopped short of ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

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“Djokovic probably learned nothing [from me],” quipped Murray during an interview with Sky Sports.

“No, I learned a lot and honestly, I would coach again but probably not right now.

“I’ve had a few opportunities to coach but I don’t really want to do loads of travelling right now unless it’s with my family. I knew lots about Novak’s game.

“I played against him for years and studied his game. It was interesting to see what his day to day looked like in comparison to what I might have been doing and how those things differ.

“From a coaching perspective it’s about how you communicate your message to the player that you’re working with and how to listen to them.

“I really think that having kids has helped me with that – learning to be more understanding and seeing something from another person’s point of view and perspective.

“But I felt I learned that a bit from coaching in how to work in a team. When you’re the focal point as a player, all the team are working for you, whereas when you’re part of a coaching team you’re a small part of that trying to help an individual do the best they can.”

Djokovic opted to hire Murray in late 2024 after completing his first season without a Grand Slam title since 2017.

However, the Serbian has so far been unable to secure a record-breaking 25th major, amid the rising dominance of Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner. The pair have won the last nine Grand Slam titles between them and currently sit well ahead of Djokovic in the rankings.

Despite this, Murray has backed his former rival’s chances of ending the drought, although he acknowledged that it remains ‘difficult physically’.

“I think that he can,” analysed the former world No. 1.

“The difficulty is when you get to the age that he’s at, if you play too much tennis, you risk injury, or not being fresh for the majors but then if you’re not competing enough and your body is not match-hardened and ready to play seven matches across two weeks, it is also very difficult physically.

“Last year, he made the semi-finals of all four majors, but definitely had three injuries across those events and that’s the balancing act.

“It has to be perfect preparation with enough match play and enough training, but you could see at the Australian Open with the results that he had, beating Alcaraz last year and beating [Jannik] Sinner this year, that he still has the potential to do it.”

As Murray noted, this year’s Australian Open marked Djokovic’s first Grand Slam final in 18 months after he ended two-time defending champion Sinner’s run, before falling to Alcaraz in four sets.