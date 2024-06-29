Andy Murray: Former British No 1’s back ‘very grateful’ crowd to give Brit epic Wimbledon farewell

The Wimbledon draw has been made, and all eyes now focus on whether Andy Murray will be fit enough to play in what looks set to be his final professional appearance at SW19.

Initial reports – now widely condemned – suggested Murray was automatically out of the Championships after back surgery last week, though hopes are slightly higher he will now be able to play.

The former world No 1, who won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, is currently set to play Tomas Machac on Tuesday, alongside playing with brother Jamie in the men’s doubles.

For so long he has been the face of British tennis, proving a figurehead for the national game and for his compatriots who often competed alongside him.

Johanna Konta, a former world No 4 and SW19 semi-finalist herself, revealed that the chance to compete in the same team as Murray was a highlight during her career.

“I’ve been incredibly proud to be a British player, especially during London 2012 and for me especially Rio 2016,” she said.

“Rio 2016 was a career highlight for me to be a part of Team GB and to be on the same team as Andy Murray, that’s something that’s very special for me.”

Murray has achieved so much in his career, but it is undoubtedly his home Slam – and in particular, Centre Court – that he is most synonymous with.

The former world No 1 was left heartbroken by defeat in the 2012 Wimbledon final to Roger Federer, only to thrash the Swiss in the Olympic final on that very same court less than a month later.

He would then end a 77-year-wait for a British men’s singles winner in 2013 by downing Novak Djokovic, before fending off Milos Raonic for a second title three years later.

An icon of British sport, it is hoped that Murray – undoubtedly the greatest British player of the Open Era – can have a fitting goodbye at the tournament.

“Wimbledon is his home tournament essentially,” Konta adds.

“He’s a two-time Wimbledon champion, he obviously won London 2012 at Wimbledon as well. That’s his home turf. There’s not much to say, it’s kind of an obvious reception that he will get.

“He will get the reception of a home crowd, the appreciation of I assume a very grateful and proud crowd to have had someone like Andy playing this sport.”

And it is not just Konta who hopes to see Murray’s last dance play out to an incredible reception.

Greg Rusedski, a former world No 4 – and the last British man to reach a major final before Murray – also predicted an emotional goodbye to the tennis great.

“Andy has nothing to prove in the sport, he’s done it all,” said Rusedski.

“It would be lovely if he could win a few rounds, possibly find a way to get to the second week, that’s going to be a big ask – the draw is going to have to turn out well.

“He has to start playing a little bit better. He’s achieved everything in the sport, he’s by far the best British player of the Open Era, so I hope the crowd appreciates him because we don’t know how much longer we’ll see him playing.

“Enjoy the time, and hopefully he can bring back some fantastic Wimbledon memories for us.”

Both Konta and Rusedski were speaking before Murray’s latest injury issue, which appeared to flare up before his round two match against Jordan Thompson at the Queen’s Club.

It has since emerged that Murray had surgery on a back cyst and is leaving it to the last minute for any withdrawal.