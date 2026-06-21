Andy Murray says if Serena Williams’ return makes him want to come out of retirement

Serena Williams’ return to tennis has dominated the headlines recently, with the American icon set to return to Wimbledon doubles alongside sister Venus.

Williams has played doubles at Queen’s and the Berlin Open, alongside Victoria Mboko and Karolina Muchova, to prepare for her first Wimbledon match since 2022.

The Williams sisters have been awarded a wildcard for the doubles draw, which will see them play their first Wimbledon together since they won the event a decade ago.

Andy Murray, who is set to return to Wimbledon in a coaching capacity with Jack Draper, has shared his opinion on Williams’ return to the sport.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Murray said he wasn’t surprised about Williams’ return after a conversation he had with the star at the 2025 Miami Open.

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“She asked if I missed playing. I was like, ‘not at all, to be honest’,” said Murray. “She said, ‘Yes, I miss it every single day. I absolutely loved competing, love playing. If I could, I’d be back out there again’.

“To see her back on the court competing, playing doubles with her sister at Wimbledon. It’s brilliant for tennis,” revealed Murray.

“To achieve that much success in such a challenging sport and to do it for as long as they have and remain so in love with the game at the stage of their lives that they’re at is brilliant to see.”

However, the three-time Grand Slam champion says there’s little chance of him returning to the sport at the same age as Williams.

“As much as I would love to, I don’t think I’d physically be capable of doing that. I haven’t missed the sport enough yet to want to get on the court and even hit tennis balls.

“I don’t mind hitting the occasional ball if it’s required on the practice court, but I don’t think 44-year-old me will be competing,” he concluded.

Murray and Williams might have several Wimbledon titles between them, but they also shared a memory at the Grand Slam when they entered the mixed doubles draw in 2019.

The iconic pairing, dubbed ‘Murrena’ by fans, reached the third round of the competition before they were defeated by Bruno Soares and Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

Williams had a tournament to remember at Wimbledon that year as she reached the final in the singles draw, becoming the oldest major women’s singles finalist in the Open Era.

However, her tournament was ended in a very one-sided final as she lost to Simona Halep in straight set mauling (6-2, 6-2) in just 62 minutes.