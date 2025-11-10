Andy Murray has admitted he has become ‘obsessed’ with golf after his retirement from tennis and now he has revealed he is considering making a move into the sport as he looks to work with a professional as a caddy.

Murray has played in some pro celebrity golf events since he called time on his career after last year’s Olympic Games in Paris, with his eagerness to get his handicap down to scratch ensuring he is spending hours on the course every week.

There were rumours that Murray was considering trying to qualify to play at The Open Championship, but he downplayed those stories before he played in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth Club last September.

“I don’t have ambitions of playing in the Open,” Murray said. “I want to try and play in the regional qualifying at some stage. A couple of my friends have done it.

“It would just be a fun thing to do if you got to the level where you’re able to do that. I would do it, but I certainly don’t think I would have any chance of qualifying for the Open.

“I’m fully aware of how good the players that play in those events are and how good the pros are in comparison to amateurs. Even guys that play off +2, +3 are miles off what these guys on the Tour are doing.”

Now it appears Murray is looking to take his golf story in a different direction, as he is looking to back up his brief spell as a tennis coach with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic earlier this year by making a move into golf.

“I’m considering becoming a golf caddy,” he told The Romesh Ranganathan Show. “Hopefully for a professional golfer at some stage.

“I love golf and if you love that sport, it would be a great job. If you are working with a top golfer and being there when they have a great moment on the course and feeling like you can help a little bit with decisions and things like that, I think it would be a brilliant job.”

Murray downplayed the prospect of him stealing the limelight away from a player he is working with as he stated: “Initially maybe people would get quite excited about that, but after a while it just becomes the norm.”

He went on to pick out European Ryder Cup star Robert MacIntyre as his dream professional to work with, as he eyed up the prospect of assisting his fellow Scot.

“That’s like the dream,” he added. “Imagine carrying Robert MacIntyre’s bag when he won The Open. That’s like the dream job.”

Murray made some revealing comments in the podcast with comedian Ranganathan and the former Wimbledon champion was a little embarrassed in the final moments of the YouTube show as he lost a game of mini table tennis against the host.