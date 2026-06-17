Jack Draper has barely played on the ATP Tour this season due to some frustrating injuries – but Andy Murray isn’t worried.

Just over a month ago, the three-time major winner joined Draper’s coaching staff following the departure of Jamie Delgado.

Murray has come on board to coach the 24-year-old for the grass court season, and while it may extend into North America, the Scot doesn’t want to spend too long away from his young family.

Draper, on the other hand, hasn’t played since picking up a knee injury at the Barcelona Open on 13 April. Indeed, he has just nine matches to his name this campaign.

As he prepares to make his long-awaited return to the ATP Tour at Eastbourne next week, Murray has issued a positive update on his new charge.

More ATP Tour News

Wimbledon withdrawals: Carlos Alcaraz joined by former world No 5 as absentees mount

Wimbledon wildcards: Serena Williams & Maja Chwalinska learn their fate as Nick Kyrgios in doubt

Want more from Tennis365? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for tennis coverage you can trust.

The two-time Wimbledon winner has also admitted that Draper‘s level has taken him by surprise, saying he’s “bloody good”.

He told The Sun, “He’s been training and getting ready for that. He’s been on the court most days for the last few weeks. His tennis is bloody good. He’s really good.

“Obviously he’s had lots of issues the last year with various injuries. And I feel like he’s starting to come out the other side of that now. The next step is obviously getting on the match court and getting a consistent run of tournaments and weeks under him and building trust again in his body.

“But from a tennis perspective, from what I’ve seen on the practice court, I’ve got no concerns there. He’s a lot better than what I thought. And I thought he was bloody good before I started helping him.

“He’s a quick learner. He’s got very few holes in his game. He’s a more complete player than probably what I expected as well.”

Draper has repeatedly delayed his comeback from injury in recent weeks. The Brit, who missed the French Open due to injury, was scheduled to play at Stuttgart and then Queen’s Club in June, only to miss both.

Draper – who was ranked as high as fourth but has now dropped to 159th – will be hoping to hit the ground running at Eastbourne ahead of this year’s Wimbledon championships in just over a week’s time.

The former US Open semi-finalist has never made it past the second round at SW19 but with Murray in his corner, he will hope to change that. Whether his body holds up is another matter, though.

WHAT NEXT? Serena Williams says why she didn’t ask Coco Gauff to play doubles in Berlin