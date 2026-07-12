Andy Murray wants to enter a golf qualifier as his love of the game continues.

British tennis came under intense scrutiny during the first week of Wimbledon, as 15 players exited at the first round stage.

Arthur Fery eventually saved the day for British tennis at Wimbledon thanks to his incredible run to the semi finals as a wildcard, but many had a tournament to forget.

Jack Draper and Emma Raducanu, two of Britain’s two biggest hopes in the men and women’s game, withdrew from the event before the Grand Slam event began.

British number one Cameron Norrie was knocked out in the first round by American qualifier Michael Zheng and he was followed out of the competition by the likes of Katie Boulter, Toby Samuel, and Billy Harris.

It caused plenty of questions to be asked about the pathway for Briish players from the juniors to the professional game, with many believing more could be done by the LTA.

Following a rough couple of weeks for British tennis, tennis icon Andy Murray has shared a very worrying update on where coaching has been at over the last few decades.

On his new YouTube channel The Set, Murray spoke about his brother Jamie’s hopes of being a singles star when he was a junior and how they were dealt a severe blow after coaching in the UK.

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“When he was 12, he went from being one of the best players in Europe, he was in the top 3 behind Rafa Nadal and Richard Gasquet, and he moved to a training base in England and within 6 months they tried to change his forehand and he never found it again,” said Murray about his brother.

“He basically got the yips on his forehand from 12 years old and never recovered it and that’s why, regardless of the equipment, he cannot swing the racket properly.

“So it’s amazing he ended up doing what he did in tennis but his singles career was done because he couldn’t hit a forehand, couldn’t generate any power.”

Jamie Murray would, of course, go on to become one of the best doubles players of his generation. He won seven doubles Grand Slam, including two at Wimbledon, and he also helped Great Britain win their first Davis Cup for 79 years in 2015.

While his singles career never took off, his brother’s did, but it is interesting to take a look at Andy Murray’s journey as a junior.

As a 15-year-old, Murray went to the Sánchez-Casal Academy, where he played alongside fellow juniors Novak Djokovic and Nadal. While he did receive help from the LTA, he often cites his trip to Spain as one of the major reasons why he was able to make the jump to professional.