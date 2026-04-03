Andy Murray said he “probably would” consider a return to coaching in the future but admitted his “priorities are lying elsewhere just now.”

Since hanging up his racket in August 2024, Murray has largely kept himself away from tennis instead focusing on his business ventures and a passion for golf, but he did return to the court in November 2024 to serve as Novak Djokovic’s head coach for the following year.

That relationship ended in May 2025 but Murray has now said he would be open to returning to the role.

“I think at some stage I probably would (consider a return to coaching),” Murray told The Athletic.

“My priorities are lying elsewhere just now, but I would do it again in the future.

“I do like the idea of helping a much younger player, a little bit like — not that I would expect it to turn out like this — the (Juan Carlos) Ferrero-(Carlos) Alcaraz relationship.

“A younger player that you’re really able to help and have a really positive influence on. I would find something like that quite interesting but certainly not right now.”

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Another popular post-playing career for any athlete is punditry but Murray has had limited experience of that to date, suggesting it is not really something he has an interest in currently.

“My feeling is that punditry in general, particularly when you have a name within the sport, is quite easy,” he said.

“There are some people that are very good at it. Jim Courier and Andy Roddick were great at the game, but also love the game and are very well researched and speak really, really well and are very passionate about it. And do the job extremely well. They’re not just turning up because they’re getting paid and just throwing out random comments, having not really watched the players and not really thinking much about what they’re saying.

“So it can be done extremely well, but I don’t think that’s always the case. And I think tennis needs to sort of improve the way that they do punditry but it’s not something that right now I’m massively into doing. I wouldn’t rule out doing it in the future, but I don’t really want to do it right now.”

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