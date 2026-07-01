Andy Murray has given his verdict on England’s World Cup hopes ahead of their first knock-out game against DR Congo – as he stepped into dangerous territory while speaking at an IBM event at Wimbledon.

Tennis365 were among a select band of invited guests for an event taking place on No.1 Court at the All England Club, with two-time Wimbledon champion Murray reflecting on his career in an extended interview.

We will be running extracts of Murray’s thoughts in the coming days and when he was asked about England’s World Cup hopes, he was quick to back Thomas Tuchel’s men to make progress.

Murray got into hot water when he was quoted as saying he would support ‘anyone but England’ in a previous World Cup, with that throwaway comment used as a weapon against the Scot for years to come.

So he didn’t hesitate to back England to come through their World Cup game against DR Congo, and he also expects them to secure a big win.

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“England will win and I’m going for 3-0,” declared Murray in an emphatic prediction.

He also predicted some spectators might break away from the tennis at Wimbledon, as he suggested Wimbledon village will be packed with football fans who will break away from the action at the All England Club.

“Wimbledon village is going to be pretty lively when the World Cup matches are on,” declared Murray.

“When you are playing at this event, you don’t get a chance to see a lot of what is going on around the grounds. So people on the hill who are cheering on the players and everything that goes on around Wimbledon.

“It’s been fun for me to come back and to Wimbledon and see a slightly different side to it over the last couple of years.

“My advice to anyone who comes to watch this event is head up to Wimbledon village when you are finished. There are some good bars up there and it’s a great place to be when the tournament is on.”

Murray was also asked whether he would consider making a tennis comeback after 44-year-old Serena Williams made a Wimbledon return, but he admitted that dream has long since passed.

“I would have loved to have carried on playing, but my body was in bits by the end of my career, so that wasn’t really an option,” he added. “I play golf now and that is a lot less challenging for the body.”

In the next extract of our audience with Murray at Wimbledon, the two-time champion will take a deep dive into the issue of injuries in tennis, as he suggests why so many of the game’s top stars are suffering from arm and shoulder problems.

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