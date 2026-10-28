Andy Murray reveals the one rival he had a ‘problem’ with every time they played

Andy Murray was one of the most respected players on the ATP Tour during his playing days, but he did not see eye-to-eye with all of his opponents.

The Scot consistently came to blows with Fabio Fognini, who was widely known as one of the most hot-headed players in men’s tennis during his career.

Their battle at the 2019 Shanghai Masters, in particular, was fraught controversy, as Murray was unhappy about the Italian’s on-court conduct.

Murray took issue with Fognini shouting mid-point when he was about to hit a volley and he took it up with the umpire after the point.

During his discussion with the umpire, Fognini was trying to plead his case, which the Scot responded with a blunt “Shut up!”

Speaking about the controversial moment on his YouTube series, The Set, Murray said: “There’s a clip of me telling him to shut up when I’m trying to speak to the umpire and he’s just chirping.

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“I’d be interested to see how many views that got because at the time it was quite a big deal. There were no blows thrown but it was pretty heated after the match. I ended up losing the match. Fognini is a loose cannon.

“He’s the one player that every time I played against him, I had a problem with. We’re the same age so we grew up literally from 11-years-old playing all the junior tournaments together.”

Fognini managed to knock Murray out of the competition in three sets, which included a nervous deciding set tie-break at the Chinese Masters tournament.

Murray and Fognini ended their tense rivalry with a very narrow head-to-head record, which the Italian surprisingly edged.

He won five of his nine matches against Murray, including two victories at the Italian Open and a win on Davis Cup duty for Italy.

Murray’s victories against Fognini came at the Monte Carlo Masters and Wimbledon, as well as at the Rio Olympics en route to the star claiming his second gold medal.

They appear to at least be on speaking terms now they have both retired however, as they recently reunited to team together at the Rafael Nadal Academy Slam.

Fognini was on a Team Murray team that also featured Marat Safin and Dominic Thiem as they were beaten by Team Rafa, also featuring David Ferrer, Carlos Moya, and Richard Gasquet.

It wasn’t a success for Murray or Fognini, though, as Team Murray ended up losing to Team Rafa 4-3 at the exhibition tournament, which took place at the King of Clay’s academy in Manacor.