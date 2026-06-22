Andy Murray responds to claims he was earning $100,000 a week to coach Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray dominated headlines when they began working together for the 2025 season, following the Scot’s retirement a year prior.

The great rivals worked together for the Australian Open, which saw the Serbian reach the semi-final, as well as a final appearance at Indian Wells.

While the partnership grabbed headlines, it did not result in the successful outcome both parties would have liked. Djokovic did not claim any titles during their run together and he failed to close the gap on the Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz dominance.

In fact, Djokovic won his first ATP title of the season in Geneva immediately after splitting with Murray, before heading off to a semi-final appearance at Roland Garros afterwards.

In recent days, there has been a major claim about just how much Murray was paid for his short stint with Djokovic up until May 2025.

Speaking to We Love Tennis, French tennis journalist Frédéric Verdier claimed Murray was earning an extortionate amount of money to coach Djokovic in the 2025 season.

“I know Murray’s rates; they’re monstrous,” said Verdier. “He gave Djokovic 10 weeks at $100,000 a week. So that’s 10 weeks for $1 million. But, in any case, the kid doesn’t travel for less than $1 million. Did he make an effort? Are you kidding me? He doesn’t give a damn.”

That comment has received an instant rebuttal from the three-time Grand Slam champion, who took to Instagram to call out the misinformation.

More ATP Tour news

Wimbledon told to return to unpredictable rule to ‘guarantee’ better early matches

Jack Draper makes worrying ‘decline’ claim as Brit sets long-term goal ahead of Wimbledon

Leaving a comment on the Instagram account Tennis Forever, the tennis icon said: “I’ve read a few lies over the years but this is for sure top 5″ alongside several laughing emojis.

It’s safe to say Murray disagrees with the assessment that he earned around half a million dollars for working with Djokovic, but the Scottish icon is back in the coaching saddle with Jack Draper for the grass court season.

The partnership is set to get underway at the Eastbourne Open, where Draper will begin his grass court campaign with a first round match against Marcos Giron.

Murray and Draper are then set to head to Wimbledon, which will be the first time the Scottish star has returned to the Grand Slam since his playing days.

Draper has never got past the second round of Wimbledon in his career, so Murray will need to help his new protege get over that hump as he returns to the Grand Slam he famously lifted twice.

Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, the first of which ended a 77-year wait for a British men’s singles winner, when Fred Perry lifted the title in 1936.