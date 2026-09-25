Andy Murray has spoken about the two times he wished he was back playing after retirement

Andy Murray has revealed the two occasions when he wished he had been back playing following his retirement in 2024.

After nearly 20 years as a professional, Murray finally hung up his racket following the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he fell short in his bid to win gold in the doubles with fellow Brit Dan Evans.

The Scot brought the curtain down on a glittering career that included three Grand Slam triumphs, two Olympic golds in the singles, 46 ATP Tour titles, and a No 1 ranking to boot.

Half a year on from retiring, the two-time Wimbledon champion accepted a coaching role with Novak Djokovic for the 2025 Australian Open, before parting ways a few months later.

The 39-year-old, who has been working with former British No 1 Jack Draper, stresses that he is very much enjoying retirement but admits there have been a couple of times when he wanted to get back into the tennis arena.

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When asked if he would like to be competing at this year’s Laver Cup, the former US Open champion said on The Sports Agents, “I have no interest [in returning to tennis]. The only time since I stopped… well, there’s been two times where I was like, ‘That would be nice to play’.

“One was when I was working with Novak and he was playing [Carlos] Alcaraz in the quarter-finals at the Australian Open. That match (four set quarter-final win for Djokovic) was amazing, unbelievable atmosphere. It was cool that I got to play in those environments and play against him. So that was one time.

“And the other was the year after I stopped, I was driving around Wimbledon a couple of days before the tournament because I had to do a commercial thing there, I drove past the venue and I was like, ‘Oh, it would be nice to be playing’.”

Other than those fleeting moments, though, Murray is very content coaching on his terms and raising his young family. And while many would love him to potentially come out of retirement for one last hurrah, Murray thinks his current mindset is a healthy one.

He continued, “But apart from that, no. I have no motivation to go out there and hit tennis balls anymore. I don’t miss it and I am really happy about that because I feel a lot of people want you to say something different or want you to desperately miss the sport.

“But when you finish something where you put everything into it for 20-25 years, it’s great to be able to step away and not have that feeling that I must go hit a tennis ball or I really miss being involved in this event. I am happy being at home with my family and kids and that’s enough for me.”

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