Andy Murray in competition with Roger Federer after latest investment

Andy Murray has added another item to his growing investment portfolio after he backed Hylo, a sustainability-focused running shoe brand.

Even while he was playing, the Scotman started to put together an impressive business portfolio, ensuring that he and his family would be financially secure long after he put down the racket, and now he has announced his latest venture, this time into the world of running.

The three-time Grand Slam winner has made a ‘significant investment’ into the vegan running brand having tried out the shoes himself.

It follows a partner in tennis after Roger Federer made more from an investment than he did in his entire tennis career following his $50m investment for three-percent of running brand On which later went public and helped the Swiss become the first billionaire tennis player.

As for Murray, he has a wide-ranging portfolio which features more than 40 start-ups. He made an early investment in Castore, a sportswear brand now valued at over £1bn and Game4Padel, a £30m valued company for the popular racket sport.

He is also an investor in Revolut and Oppo which The Times predicts to be amongst his biggest earners.

In 2014, he bought The Cromlix hotel near Dunblane in Scotland and has invested in more Scottish companies such as Albert Bartlett and Walker’s Shortbread.

“Investing was something I did a bit when I was playing,” Murray told The Athletic.

“But I take a little bit more of an interest in it now since I finished because I have a bit more time and am able to get a bit more involved.

“You can have a great idea, but if the people who are running the business are not good people then it’s likely to fail.”

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Murray also suggested he has grown into the role of being a leader having struggled to be that early on in his tennis career.

“It’s something I actually really struggled with in my career — particularly early on,” Murray said.

“The dynamic of a young person supposed to be leading a team … It’s just bizarre in tennis and you’re not really equipped with the skills to do that at a young age. You learn a little bit as your career goes on but it is difficult.”

In May 2025, The Times predicted that Murray had a net worth of £110m having earned $64m for his tennis career.