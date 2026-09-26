Andy Murray explains why he was ‘slightly disappointed’ when he won Wimbledon in 2013

Andy Murray ended a 77-year wait for a British Wimbledon champion when he won the Grand Slam in 2013.

The star beat the likes of Fernando Verdasco, Jerzy Janowicz, and then Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title and second Grand Slam title overall.

It was a joyous moment for British tennis and its fans, with many starting to believe Wimbledon might never have a British champion again, but Murray himself did not particularly enjoy the moment.

Murray was hyper focused on collecting the Wimbledon title after previously losing to Roger Federer in the 2012 final, so much so that he felt deflated even after he had won the illustrious championships.

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Speaking on Served about his triumph, he told Andy Roddick: “In 2013 Wimbledon, it was it was relief and I’ve been open about that that I didn’t I don’t think I really enjoyed that moment to be honest. I was just I was absolutely exhausted after the match.

“And, usually, when you finish like a big match, you’re like, you know, like you’re buzzing from the adrenaline and everything. And I remember like 30 minutes after I finished like I couldn’t remember anything about what had just gone on.

“And, usually, tennis players remember like every point I was just so I was exhausted from the the whole thing and um, yeah, probably slightly disappointed actually. Not not with the result. No, it was just more that I built this up in my head that this was like the end.

“Like if you win this like you complete tennis like it’s over. You know, and it just it just wasn’t what I had built it up to be like life still goes on. You still have to go up and train the next day and get prepared for the next tournaments and everything.”

The feeling was so strong for Murray that he decided to completely change his mindset every time he played Wimbledon after the 2013 tournament.

“I felt like once I had the chance to sort of reflect on that, I promised myself and my team and my family, I was like, if I’m ever in this position again, we’re going to deal with this completely differently and I’m going to enjoy if I was to win Wimbledon again, I’m going to enjoy this moment,” he said.

“We’re going to spend time together. We’re going to go out and party. You know, it’s not that important. So 2016, I thoroughly enjoyed that. That for me was the most enjoyable win of my career.”

Murray beat Milos Raonic in the 2016 Wimbledon final to win the Grand Slam for a second time in his career. It was his final major title.