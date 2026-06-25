Andy Murray announces new tennis project inspired by Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Pietersen

Since his retirement in 2024, Andy Murray has kept himself incredibly busy, both in and out of the tennis world.

Murray coached Novak Djokovic immediately after his retirement, overseeing the star’s run to the Australian Open semi-finals at the beginning of the 2025 season.

The Scot is now working with Jack Draper on the grass court swing, which has seen the returning British star make the Eastbourne Open quarter-finals.

Outside of his work in tennis, Murray has also spent plenty of time on the golf course and helped run in hotel in Scotland alongside his wife.

Murray has announced a brand-new project alongside his brother Jamie Murray, which will see him make his punditry debut, as part of new YouTube channel ‘The Set’.

The channel is set to follow in the footsteps of the likes of John Isner and Andy Roddick, who began making tennis media following their retirement from the game.

Speaking via a press release, Murray said he was inspired by content in other sports, such as golf and cricket.

More Andy Murray news

Jack Draper praised for adding ‘new element’ to his game after first match with Andy Murray as his coach

Jack Draper says what Andy Murray has already brought to his game after comeback win in Eastbourne

“I am a big fan of the YouTube content that sports stars like Bryson DeChambeau and Kevin Pietersen are creating and have thought for a long time that there is space in tennis for something similar,” said Murray.

“I love tennis and I’ve always tried to have fun whilst playing and so I’m excited to share that side of the sport with tennis fans,” he added.

“I’ve also always been really interested in the stats and the data behind sport, the expert insights and the small percentages that can make a difference, so we’ll be delving into that as well as the light-hearted stuff.”

Jamie Murray, meanwhile, who retired earlier this year, is equally as excited as his brother.

He added: “Tennis is a global sport with limitless stories. It’s been great working with my brother on the initial content; our goal is to evolve the channel based on what the fans actually want to see. We’ve got big ideas for where this can go.”

In a promotional video posted to YouTube, the channel says it will bring: “Exclusive access, big guests, and big challenges,” with KSI already confirmed as a guest.

In the meantime, Andy Murray is set to be in the coaching box for Draper’s further appearances at the Eastbourne Open, as well as at this year’s Wimbledon.

Jamie Murray will also be at Wimbledon, as a pundit for the first time during the BBC’s coverage of the Grand Slam. It is currently unclear when the first video of The Set will launch, but fans can subscribe here.