Andy Murray makes surprise Rafael Nadal admission after playing Spaniard for first time in 10 years

Andy Murray admits one part of his trip to Rafael Nadal’s academy has blown him away after playing in a special commemorative exhibition.

Murray led a star-studded list of ex-professionals taking part in the 10th anniversary celebrations of the Rafa Nadal Academy at the Spaniard’s centre of excellence in Mallorca on Saturday.

The Scot joined the likes of Dominic Thiem, Marat Safin, David Ferrer, Carlos Moya, Richard Gasquet and more in playing tie-breaks in front of 100s of fans at the venue.

While the former world No 1 said it was an honour to play alongside some of his other ATP Tour rivals, he was particularly impressed with the Nadal museum on site.

On taking part in the event, Murray said via The Set, “It was great. I am not so involved in tennis now and I don’t travel so much but to come over here, spend some time with Rafa, see what he’s done with the academy and all the changes he’s made.

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“And also to get to see some of the other guys as well. Safin was someone I grew up watching and I loved watching him and all of the others played against and spent a lot of time with on the tour, so it’s great to see them.

“But I loved going round the museum; for me, that was the best part of it. Rafa had an incredible career, so to see all of his trophies and memories again was really special. I think they’ve done a really great job there.”

The Rafa Nadal Museum showcases the 40-year-old’s many trophies, his childhood memories, audovisual experiences, interactive games, and more.

This is the third time Murray has visited Nadal’s academy over the years. His first trip was back in 2016 for a training session, before returning to compete three years later at the Rafa Nadal Open.

This weekend, he led Team Murray against Team Nadal, with the latter coming out on top in a friendly affair. However, the 39-year-old did get tagged by Nadal during a doubles match with Fabio Fognini and Moya.

Nadal hits Murray with the volley to win the Rafa Nadal Academy Slam 🤣👏 pic.twitter.com/l7w47v6zL4 — Tennis Channel (@TennisChannel) October 3, 2026

For many, it was just a joy to see these two great rivals back on court again after retiring in 2024.

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