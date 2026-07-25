Andy Murray is set to return to the Washington Open for the first time since 2023, this time as a coach for Jack Draper.

Murray worked with Draper throughout the grass court swing, although that only saw the British star play one tournament, at the Eastbourne Open.

The partnership flourished at the South Coast tournament, as Draper reached the semi finals. Unfortunately, the star was forced out of Wimbledon a week later and many thought that would be the end for Murray and Draper’s partnership.

However, they have been spotted working together at the Washington Open, where Draper has received a much-needed wildcard for the event.

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Draper is currently ranked well outside the top 100, at World No 147, and will require wildcards or qualification to play many of the events on the North American hardcourt swing.

As for Murray, the Scottish legend has unfinished business at the Washington Open himself.

Despite his glittering career, which brought him three Grand Slam titles and an Olympic Gold Medal, the star often fared poorly at the Washington event.

Andy Murray’s record at the Washington Open

2006: F

2015: 2R

2018: QF

2022: 1R

2023: 3R

The star made his debut at the tournament in 2006 and he reached the final of his maiden event. Murray beat the likes of Feliciano Lopez, Mardy Fish, and Dmitry Tursonov to reach the final two, but he was defeated by Arnaud Clement.

Murray did not appear at the tournament for another nine years, but his fortunes changed once he returned in 2015.

He was forced to exit the tournament at the quarter final stage in 2018, when he withdrew from his match against Alex de Minaur.

In 2022, the star was beaten in the first round by Mikael Ymer and a year later his final time at the tournament came to an end in the third round.

The star defeated Brandon Nakashima, but was then defeated in straight sets by top seed Taylor Fritz.

Murray ended his career with an 8-5 win-loss record at the Washington Open, which is particularly poor for someone of the star’s standard, particularly at an ATP 500 event.

That equates to a 61.54% winning rate, which is poorer than his record at any of the North American hardcourt Masters event.

Murray will be hoping for Draper to go deep into the competition to harbour those demons.

Draper will likely need an impressive display at the Washington Open to try and convince the US Open to give him a wildcard for the Grand Slam this year.

The British star has previously reached the semi finals of the Flushing Meadows event, but his injuries have caused a tumble down the rankings.