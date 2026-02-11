Andy Roddick has backed Serena Williams’ endorsement of a weight-loss drug, amid increasing rumours of a comeback to professional tennis in 2026.

In August 2025, the 23-time Grand Slam champion revealed to PEOPLE magazine that she was actively taking GLP-1 medication to help speed up weight loss.

According to Williams, she decided to utilise the product after struggling to lose the weight which she had gained during her second pregnancy.

The American tennis legend added, at the time, that she had lost more than 14 kilograms.

More recently, she was featured in an advert which was promoting the use of the controversial weight-loss medication during the Super Bowl.

Her decision to take GLP-1 was further scrutinised after it was revealed that she had made herself available for six months of out-of-competition drug testing.

This process must be followed by any retired player who is seeking a return to professional tennis, with Williams now officially eligible to compete from February 22 after being reinstated by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA).

Roddick, who is a former world No 1 and US Open champion, gave his full backing to Williams, adding that he would be taking the same action if he were attempting a comeback.

“Who wouldn’t welcome this? What are we psychos? What are we doing?” said the American on the Served with Andy Roddick podcast.

“I can tell you something that I think I know for a fact. I’m not Serena, I can’t play anymore, I stink.

“And, if I decided that I wanted to come back, guess what I would be doing immediately? I would be dropping 20 lbs as fast as I can.

“I would be taking those drugs. You know what becomes easier when you’re 20 lbs lighter? Getting back to the training that you need without getting injured, to get back on tour.

“I think it shortens the timeline for training and mitigates a lot of the risk. The thing with getting back is that if you get injured while training repeatedly, you can’t get back.

“If you start training from a place of 25 lbs less. What’s less likely to happen? Getting hurt.

“If I was going to do it, I would absolutely do it [take the medication], and try to drop as much as possible before I get back to the training process.”

The rumours around Williams’ return were further intensified after she appeared to hint at a comeback during an appearance on the Today Show with Savannah Guthrie.

“I don’t know, I’m just going to see what happens,” the American stated.

“It’s not a maybe.”

Jon Werthiem, who is the co-host of the podcast, shared a similar sentiment in regards to the use of weight-loss medication for professional tennis players.

“I’ve got to say, I think this is great,” he said.

“I looked into this, these GLP, weight loss drugs, are on a WADA monitor list, but they are legal, so that would not be an impediment.”

“I think it’s great, I think she would be absolutely welcomed back.

“If this is writing more chapters, if this is about playing in front of her kids, this should not be a point of debate; this should be welcomed.

“I think it’s just a question now of what form it takes.”

Wertheim also dropped a hint about the possible location of Williams’ hypothetical comeback, speculating that it may not be a return to singles action.

“We learned our lesson from Lindsey Vonn to Novak [Djokovic],” he said.

“If Serena [Williams] still thinks she’s got some juice that can be squeezed, go nuts.

“It would be one of the great tennis stories of 2026.

“It certainly is looking that way, I’ve heard various things, this is more a mixed doubles, or a return to Wimbledon, where she did not like the savour of her last match there.”