Andy Roddick issues blunt three-word take on Alexander Zverev-Ben Shelton drama

Andy Roddick believes the rumours about Alexander Zverev throwing his weight around in practice at Ben Shelton’s expense are a non-story.

Last weekend, Zverev was accused of refusing to leave a certain practice court at the Shanghai Open when Shelton and Cruz Hewitt had booked to play.

According to some spectators, the 29-year-old had reserved Court 5 for 10.30am but didn’t arrive until 11.50am, leaving his hitting partner waiting for well over an hour.

US Open finalist Shelton and teenager Hewitt, who is the son of former world No 1 Lleyton Hewitt, were allegedly scheduled to use the same court at midday, but then were reportedly shunted off to Court 10 because of Zverev.

Following a huge groundswell of criticism, the soon-to-be world No 1 said in response to these allegations, “How can people make things like this up?”

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Now, former world No 1 Roddick has had his say on the matter. The American felt people on social media had made a mountain out of a molehill and if the muscular Shelton, who lost to Zverev in the US Open final, didn’t have much of a problem with it, then neither should the rest of the tennis public.

While the former US Open champion went into detail about this matter, three words in particular summed up his thoughts. Namely, “Who f****** cares?”

He said on Served, “Here’s kind of my take on this. Who f****** cares? “You’re telling me that Zverev is going to go on the court and strong-arm Ben Shelton without some logical reason or some logical misunderstanding?

“And you think if someone comes on the court and goes to Ben Shelton, ‘Hey, f*** off’. Ben’s going to go, ‘Okay’. No, no, no, no. I gave Ben a high five and a hug on the practice court at the US Open. I’m just now recovering from the size of that person.

“This is not Rafa [Nadal] walking onto the court. They [Shelton and Zverev] just played in the US Open final. If Ben Shelton doesn’t give a s***, why do we?”

Roddick felt this whole topic was a waste of time, and even if this played out in the worst way possible, it still wasn’t much of a story.

“If there’s a misunderstanding or miscommunication, I don’t know. Like the worst version of this is that Zverev made his practice partner quit and Ben didn’t care. That’s the worst version of this,” he said.

“The best is like they had two schedules, and they got it all wrong, and they talked for 12 seconds, and someone went and practised and someone practised somewhere else. This is stupid.”

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