Ben Shelton is the underdog in his US Open quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz – but he is still the biggest “danger man” in the Spaniard’s section of the draw.

That is according to former world No 4 Greg Rusedski, who feels that Shelton needs to have an excellent serving day if he is to stand a chance against the seven-time major winner.

However, as he rightly points out, Alcaraz is 13-0 against Americans in Grand Slams, so it is up to the two-time Canadian Open champion to bring his A game and take risks on Tuesday night.

Rusedski said on his Off Court podcast, “Shelton is a danger man because he’s got that massive serve; he can take the racket out of your hand.

“You have to mix up your serve. The serve is the key, holding your service games. And then taking risks, especially on Alcaraz’s second serve. Going big, coming in every once in a while, bringing him forward on your terms, making him feel uncomfortable.

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“And that all starts by holding your service games easily; that’s where you use the kick serve, serve and volley, slice, flat. Don’t be predictable because if he gets a rhythm, you’re in trouble, and you need a high percentage of first serves.”

Like Rusedski, Andy Roddick was also a massive server during his playing career. But while the Brit thinks variety will be important, the American feels Shelton must ditch the slices and try to land body blows with his big serve.

The 2003 US Open champion said on Served, “Ben has to disrupt. He has to go big on the second serve. The chips are out of play against Carlos. I am curious to see how he goes about strategy. I think he has to buzz the tower with big first serves, body blows.

“Who else from a lefty can go 145mph? He [Alcaraz] doesn’t see that. Ben has the serve. He has to use it and use his disrupting weapon against Carlos to have a real shot.”

Finally, Andre Agassi’s former coach, Brad Gilbert, has been previewing this quarter-final match-up ever since the US Open draw came out.

He believes the winner of this contest will win the US Open but if Shelton is to beat the 23-year-old for the first time, after losing their previous four matches, the left-hander needs to go big on his serve and second serve return.

Gilbert said on The Big T podcast,”If I was coaching Ben… he hits a lot of kicks and slices and a lot of variation. I want to see the 149(mph), I want him to drop 30 aces and be a little less unpredictable on the serve.

“I think if he can go out and take some risk on second serve returns, keep the rallies short, kind of rush him, I think that’s his best shot. Once the rallies get extended… problems.”

GO DEEPER: Ben Shelton ends Carlos Alcaraz’s run and Alexander Zverev breezes through – our US Open quarter-final predictions