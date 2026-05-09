Andy Roddick has weighed in on the controversial debate surrounding Grand Slam prize money, as several players have threatened to boycott future majors.

Aryna Sabalenka is prepared to boycott Grand Slams over prize money, and she has been backed by the likes of Coco Gauff and Elena Rybakina.

On the ATP Tour, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have also called out the governing bodies as they look for more money across the biggest events on the tennis calendar.

The move has proved controversial, with the likes of Mark Petchey questioning Sabalenka’s decisions, but there has also been plenty of backing from pundits and former professionals.

On his Served podcast, Roddick has slammed Grand Slam prize money as ’embarrassing’ in a stanch defence of those suggesting a tournament boycott.

“If you’re the driver of revenue success and you’re not participating in that success on a year-to-year basis, if it’s not prorated based on growth and the comps to other sports it is embarrassing in no uncertain terms, it’s embarrassing compared to other sports,” he said.

“So yes, they’re rich and we play a game. That’s not real life for someone 90 in the world. That’s traveling, paying, and you’re not pulling down athlete salaries. Just so we’re clear, the players are begging for a 22% share of revenue from Slams.

“The NBA went on strike on a 53–47 split. At minimum, prize money has to grow on a prorated basis with that growth, at the bare minimum. The top players don’t make the lion’s share of their money in prize money anyway. It’s endorsements. It’s done behind the white line.”

Roddick applauded Djokovic and Gauff for bring the sitation to light and suggested their actions were not at all for financially gain for them.

“When Novak talks about it, it’s not because Novak needs more money. If Novak talks about it, it gets press. Press builds pressure. People need to know what’s happening.

“When you hear Coco Gauff talking about it, it’s not because she needs money and it’s not because she’s greedy. She’s like the most mature human I’ve ever seen at that age.”

Sabalenka and co. are trying to gain a larger income of prize money for all players across Grand Slams, not just those who reach the latter stages.

A first round loser at Roland Garros will receive €5,000 from the Grand Slam this year, while the winner of the tournament, in both the men’s and women’s draw, will collect €2,550,000.

This year’s Roland Garros is set to take place between 25th May and the 7th June in Paris, with the qualifying event kicking off one week prior.

As yet, there has been no official confirmation that anyone is set to boycott the second Grand Slam of 2026.