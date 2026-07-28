Jannik Sinner made headlines when he decided to withdraw from the Canadian Open, particularly as he missed out on a major slice of tennis history.

The World No 1 was on track to win all nine Masters in the calendar year, something no other player in tennis history had managed.

Sinner had already won Indian Wells, the Miami Open, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Madrid Open, and the Italian Open, so he only had four to go.

Many expected Sinner would play the Canadian Open in an attempt to continue that streak, but that did not come to fruition as the Italian dropped out of the tournament alongside Novak Djokovic.

Sinner has been widely praised for his decision by former professionals and pundits, and many have suggested it is due to the new two-week format of Masters events.

Many Masters events, including the Canadian Open, have expanded to 12-days rather than the traditional seven days, and it’s been very controversial with the players.

Andy Roddick, speaking on Served, believes that is the biggest reason why Sinner has decided not to play the Montreal event for the second consecutive year.

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“I saw Jannik after he won Wimbledon and I said, “What’s next?” And he goes, “Some rest.” And so, in my mind, you don’t kind of project your opinion on what someone’s saying. And I can’t come on here and say that, you know, he says that, therefore I think Canada’s out. But in my own mind, I’m going, okay, that means Canada’s out,” he said, before suggesting Sinner could miss more tournaments in the foreseeable.

“It’s tough. It’s kind of one of those weird things where it’s kind of be careful what you wish for. You know, is Jannik next year, this is another one that’s interesting. Like he pulls out of this. Is next year with going to Roland Garros and with kind of his tennis being almost perfect going in, but his body giving out, does he skip some of the claycourt stuff next year to get his body right to kind of prioritize fitness at Roland Garros?,” he said.

“It’s a lot easier to make the decision to let something go when it’s a two-week commitment as opposed to coming over and saying, “I’m going to get tons of matches in two weeks and then have a week off before the US Open.” You know, I don’t know. It’s just different.”

Sinner played all three clay court Masters events before Roland Garros, which many believe is one of the key reasons why he capitulated at the French Grand Slam.

The Italian lost his way in the second round against Juan Manuel Cerundolo, despite taking a two set lead against the Argentine. He eventually lost the match in five sets and he still has not won a Roland Garros title.