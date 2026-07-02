Jannik Sinner might have defeated Nuno Borges in straight sets at Wimbledon, but the World No 1 has been far from convincing during his title defence so far.

Sinner has beaten Miomir Kecmanovic and Borges back-to-back to reach the third round, but he’s shown several signs of weakness on Centre Court so far.

The star’s forehand in particular has been poor and he’s already hit 43 unforced errors on his forehand side in his first two matches at Wimbledon.

That’s over triple what he managed in his first two matches during the 2025 tournament, which saw him lift the trophy for the first time in his career.

Sinner’s forehand is clearly his biggest weakness right now, but Andy Roddick has revealed how surprised he is to see how open the Italian has been about his difficulties.

Speaking on Served, Roddick explained a backstage conversation between Sinner and Carolina Wozniacki he had been told about.

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“Someone asked him in press like how’s the forehand? And he’s like: ‘It’s not great’. He told Caroline Wozniacki apparently, casually, she was like: ‘Hey how’s it going? and he’s like: ‘My forehand’s not very good right now.’

“I’m like, “Okay, well I would have lied. I would have probably lied to her about that.” [He’s] searching for a little something, [but his] serve bailed him out a little bit.”

Sinner’s forehand has often been one of his biggest weapons, particularly during his incredible run on the European clay court swing earlier this year.

It’s a surprise to see it falter on the big stage at Wimbledon, and it even hit the very low height of a 6.7 rating, which is lower than some of the players outside of the top 50 of the rankings.

The only overriding positive for Sinner on his forehand is he seems to know that it is an issue and he will surely be working hard with Darren Cahill and Simone Vagnozzi to fix it.

Sinner has also been serving tremendously so far at Wimbledon, which has been balancing out the free points he’s been given away on his forehand.

It’s hard to see Sinner winning Wimbledon again if his current form continues, particularly as his opponents will only get tougher the deeper he gets into the competition.

Sinner could play Rafael Jodar in the fourth round, Daniil Medvedev in the quarter-finals, and Novak Djokovic in the semi-finals, so it will not be easy for the World No 1.

Next up for Sinner will be Jenson Brooksby, who he will be playing for the first time since 2021. That match came in the Washington Open semi-finals and saw the Italian pick up the victory.