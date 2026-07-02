Novak Djokovic sailed into the third round of Wimbledon by defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets.

Djokovic looked very impressive as he raced to a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 against his Greek rival to set up a third round tie against Arthur Rinderknech.

The Serbian looked in better shape against Tsitsipas than he did against Wu Yibing, who took a set off the 24-time Grand Slam champion in the first round.

As a result, opinion surrounding Djokovic’s chances of winning Wimbledon and claiming his 25th Grand Slam title has dramatically increased.

Andy Roddick believes Djokovic absolutely has a chance to win Wimbledon after watching him from the commentary box during his match with Tsitsipas.

Roddick has a new role as an analyst with ESPN for this year’s Wimbledon and he was impressed with what he saw from Djokovic against Tsitsipas.

More Novak Djokovic news

Novak Djokovic jumps to Serena Williams’ defence – ‘People need to cool off’

Tim Henman finds a word to describe Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon masterclass

Speaking on Served, Roddick said: “Seeing him up close, I think his serve is unbelievable, the ball striking is unbelievable. He is in this thing with a very real chance. Today was important on a number of levels. One, you win. Drive for 25 still alive.

“Time on court, hour and a half, maybe a little bit more. There was no part of his game that didn’t look locked in today. And I know it’s a good matchup. There’s not much Tsitsipas can do. He likes to have more time. He likes to create more height.

“All of these things that grass doesn’t lend itself to. I mean, I said in the green room, I said I said I think this is a runaway train of a matchup. Right now, he’s won 11 straight, so now he’s won 12 straight against Stef.

“But I mean, just a vintage performance, cooking second serve turns, moving the ball around. Got into those rallies where it was back into back end and just started unloading into that corner like as much pace as I’ve seen him injecting into the ball in a while.

“I was blown away by the the quality with which he was striking the ball today. Novak was was phenomenal start to finish. like he is in this thing.”

Djokovic’s match against Rinderknech will be a first-time match-up as the pair are yet to face each other on the ATP Tour. The third round match will likely take place on Centre Court, although the order of play is yet to be confirmed by the Grand Slam.

The Serbian has played both of his matches on Wimbledon’s main court so far, as one of the most popular players in the entire men’s game.