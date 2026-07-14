Andy Roddick is well and truly on the Alexandra Eala hype train after her impressive run at Wimbledon.

The Filipino burst onto the scene when she made the semi-finals of the 2025 Miami Open, a result that saw her rise from 140 in the world to No 75.

The left-hander brings with her an army of Filipino fans, particularly as this is a part of the world that does not have a particularly rich tennis history.

The 21-year-old has steadily risen up the rankings since then, helped by WTA 125 finals wins over Panna Udvardy in Guadalajara (September 2025) and Nikola Bartunkova in Birmingham (June 2026).

But despite her talent, a Grand Slam run eluded her. That ended at this year’s Wimbledon when she knocked out defending champion Iga Swiatek, before losing to Jasmine Paolini in the fourth round.

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During her success at SW19, supporters in the Philippines had public watch parties at 10,000-seater stadiums such as Philsports Arena. Moreover, the youngster has a big following in Asia, too.

Former world No 1 Roddick described this as a “movement”, while admitting he is all for “Eala Mania”.

He said on the latest episode of Served, “Eala Mania is fun. I’m sorry, when you have watch parties in arenas around your country for a fourth round match, I’m in. Free popcorn.

“Like, where you live, whatever the biggest venue is close to you, imagine having watch parties for a fourth round match at Wimbledon and having no room. I am here for Eala Mania.

“It’s great for tennis. I don’t want to hear any of that b****** like, oh, okay, stop talking. Nope, this is a movement. She is creating, single-handedly, a movement of a sect of tennis fandom that largely didn’t exist a couple of years ago. Thank you.”

Eala’s Wimbledon run has seen her reach a career-high ranking of 28. She is 25th in the WTA Tour race and at this rate, that is only likely to improve.

While Eala still needs to work on making her serve a more potent weapon, among other fixes, her results this year show she is here to stay.

Roddick added, “It was a fun story when she broke out of Miami. We wanted more of it. She’s top 30, beating players at majors.

“It went from a fun story to a very real story and a phenomenon, and we should all grab it, embrace it, love it, shake it, be thankful for it. She is single-handedly bringing more fans into tennis in a very committed and passionate way. It’s a real spike.”

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