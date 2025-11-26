Former world No 1 Andy Roddick has lauded what Novak Djokovic achieved in 2025 as he compared the tennis icon to NBA legend LeBron James.

Djokovic finished the 2025 campaign as the world No 4 after amassing a stellar 39-11 (78%) record from a limited schedule of just 13 tournaments.

The great Serbian reached the semi-finals at all four Grand Slams, won ATP 250 titles in Geneva and Athens, and was also a finalist at the Miami Open.

Andy Roddick assesses Novak Djokovic’s 2025 campaign

Andy Roddick has lauded Novak Djokovic’s remarkable longevity and likened him to 40-year-old basketball icon LeBron James

The American put Djokovic’s feat of reaching all four major semi-finals in 2025 into context by comparing it to Jimmy Connors’ run at the 1991 US Open

Roddick urged tennis fans not to take the 24-time Grand Slam champion’s greatness for granted

At the age of 38 years and 170 days, Djokovic became the oldest player to win an ATP Tour singles title by winning the inaugural Hellenic Championship in Athens earlier this month.

The former world No 1 overcame Lorenzo Musetti in a thrilling three-set final in Athens in his last match of the 2025 season.

What did Andy Roddick say about Novak Djokovic’s longevity?

On an episode of his Served podcast, Roddick discussed the 10 best matches of the 2025 season as voted by fans of the show.

Djokovic’s four-set victory over Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open quarter-finals ranked fifth on the list.

“We tend to, in sports, to take greatness for granted,” Roddick said of Djokovic’s win against Alcaraz.

“Look at last week, Lebron [James] comes back after not having played for a month and then has 12 assists that night. That’s absurd.

“His 23rd NBA season, coming out, knowing how to be the best version of himself. Is he the same guy that he was 20 years ago? Does he have the same athleticism? Does he have that same toolbox? No.

“Absurd. That’s what we are seeing with Novak. Four semi-finals of Grand Slams.”

What did Andy Roddick say about Novak Djokovic and Jimmy Connors?

Roddick went on to compare Djokovic’s Grand Slam results this year to a 39-year-old Jimmy Connors reaching the semi-finals at the US Open in 1991.

“Remember what a big deal we made about, and rightfully so, about [Jimmy] Connors’ run in 1991, to the semis [of the US Open]. To one semi-final. My favourite tournament of my entire life was that run,” said the 2003 US Open champion.

“Novak did it, he was a year younger, a year and change younger, did it four times this year. Beating Alcaraz [at the Australian Open]. We just need to not take it for granted.

“You watch, it’s like, ‘Well, he’s not moving as well.’ Yeah, well no s***. He’s almost 40, obviously. It’s just amazing.”

Roddick added: “I don’t think it’s controversial to say, by a pretty clear margin — and not based on volume — Novak was the third-best player in the year, this year.”

