Andy Roddick admits that one of his favourite moments of the US Open was the blockbuster third-round match between Alex Eala and Iva Jovic.

The two friends played out a practice set on Arthur Ashe Stadium during the US Open Fan Week, where both of their dads briefly joined them on court.

Jovic won that friendly encounter 6-3, adding to her two straight-set wins over Eala at the French Open and Queen’s Club earlier this year. In those two meetings, the Filipina claimed a combined total of 10 games.

But during their night session clash at Flushing Meadows, fans were treated to an epic. The American eventually prevailed 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in a three-hour marathon, before losing to Coco Gauff in the next round.

Despite that, former world No 1 Roddick was full of praise for the 21-year-old Eala and the 18-year-old Jovic, both of whom are inside the WTA Tour‘s top 20.

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As far as young role models go, Roddick suggested that you should not look past these two.

He said on Served, “You know what match was one of my favourites of the entire tournament? Eala and Jovic. Do you want two prospects who can be at the business end of a Slam one year? Yes.

“Do you want them to have their first big night stage session and let them carry it? Check. Do you want them to be gracious, classy and compete their a**** off? Check. Do we want to raise their profile so we have megastars in the game? Yes.

“Do you want one to be humbled by the victory and one to be gutted by defeat but in the right way and still go hug her? Yeah. They did themselves such a service. That was probably my favourite moment of the first week.”

Eala has been hailed as the WTA Tour’s brightest star amid her steady ascent up the rankings, while teenager Jovic may get less hype but is actually two places above the left-hander in the rankings (16 vs 18).

Regardless, as these two become more prominent figures in women’s tennis, Roddick has made it clear that he thinks the sport is in a good place.

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