Despite its star-studded appeal, and the fact it was set up by Roger Federer, the Laver Cup is not one of the most desirable formats on the calendar for tennis fans.

Many cannot see past its glorified exhibition appeal, while others have criticised the lacklustre lineups in recent years, since the likes of Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, and Andy Murray retired.

However, this year’s event, which took place at The O2 Arena in London and saw Team Europe defeat Team World, has been heavily praised by tennis fans and pundits.

So much so, that Andy Roddick has now changed his tune on the entire format.

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Speaking on Served, Roddick said: “As a former sceptic, I am happy to admit I’m wrong about this event. I was wrong about this event.

“I think the players care. You see the disappointment on their faces when Andre [Agassi] is talking to them. This isn’t some laughy jokey, oh, ‘We got paid to be here’. This is great. You know, three days, whatever. Like there’s an expectation to each other, to your captain.

“You know, we all kind of want to be that person in that room who helps their team win. That’s just the way athletes are built, right? And all of the things that Roger [Federer] and Tony Godsick talked about when they started this event.

“Maybe you think it’s lip service. We want to connect generations. We want this to be a great event for the fans. We want it to start with TV.

“Have a differentiated experience when you’re viewing all the laundry list of things. Check, check, check, check, check, check, check and executed and sustained and now it’s become a ritual. Right? Those things are not easy.”

This year’s event saw singles matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Taylor Fritz; Alexander Zverev and Learner Tien, and Rafael Jodar and Alexander Bublik.

There wa also star-studded doubles matches, with Casper Ruud and Zverev teaming up to play Bublik and Brandon Nakashima and Jakub Mensik and Carlos Alcaraz defeating Fritz and Bublik.

Fans in attendance seemed to really enjoy the weekend too, as Team Europe eventually toppled Team World 13-5 to win the tournament for the seventh time since 2017.

The tournament also brought out several former stars to London, with Yannick Noah and Andre Agassi once again captaining their teams, with help from Pat Rafter and Tim Henman.

Andy Murray and Federer were also in attendance, so it felt like both the past and present of tennis taking part at The O2 Arena in London.