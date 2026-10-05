Annabel Croft calls for rule change after Daniil Medvedev’s actions against Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic and Daniil Medvedev played out an epic in the semifinals of the China Open.

The two stars collided in a gruelling slugfest, which took over an hour to decide the winner of the first set.

The second set continued the same trajectory, with very long points and even longer games being battled out in front of a locked-in Beijing crowd.

During the second set, with the scoreline at 4-2 to Djokovic, Medvedev called a medical timeout for what looked to be an issue with his shoulder.

The medical timeout was called outside of a changeover, which Annabel Croft was far from happy with while watching along for Sky Sports Tennis.

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“What I don’t understand is why you’re allowed a trainer break not on a change of ends. Get them on the change of ends if you have to, but you have to wait until the change of ends,” said Croft.

“Because this is stopping mid-flow. This is the middle of the match. I don’t understand it. Djokovic went straight away to sit down, but the way he’s been feeling physically, I’m just not sure it’s a great thing for him.

“He’s built up such momentum. Yes, he’ll like the break, but it’s time for the body to stiffen up. You’ve got all that blood pumping around the body. He’s had a kind of a rhythm. He’s been physically doubled over.

“It looks like he’s really feeling quite sick on the court. He’s also stood up to the line and had something to fight for the point, but this mid-game. It’s not change of ends!”

Nick Lester, who was on co-commentary duties alongside Croft added: “This doesn’t feel right as you say. We obviously don’t know the extent of the injury, no one knows. Only Medvedev can still us in that situation, but given the circumstances here.”

“Everything about sport is about momentum and that’s what you earn through the course of the match,” Croft continued. “Momentum is a big part of tennis and should not be ignored as if it doesn’t matter.

“And so, I feel there should be further discussions about whether this should be allowed in the middle of a match like this. It’s not a change of ends.

“Medvedev is not doing anything wrong,” admitted Lester. “He’s just taking advantage of the rule that’s there. But whether it’s right, and should be allowed, is an entirely different question.”

Unsurprisingly, Medvedev was able to break Djokovic in the game directly following his medical timeout, which would not have best pleased the Serbian.