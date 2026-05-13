Annabel Croft believes Jack Draper could ask for “nobody better” to have in his corner than Andy Murray after being drafted into his coaching team.

Almost a year to the day since three-time Grand Slam champion Murray stopped working as Novak Djokovic’s coach, the 38-year-old has teamed up with Draper for the grass court season.

During his brief stint with the Serb, Murray helped his great rival reach the semi-finals of the 2025 Australian Open, beating Carlos Alcaraz along the way, and to the Miami Open final.

Fast forward to the present, and Draper has called on the two-time Wimbledon champion after parting company with coach Jamie Delgado.

Following this news, Sky Sports pundit Croft has expressed her delight that British No 2 Draper, who has struggled with arm and knee injuries in the past 12 months, has joined forces with Murray.

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When Murray was in Djokovic‘s corner, there was a huge amount of intrigue around the appointment. Now, Croft thinks it is a similar story with Draper and Murray.

She said on Sky Sports, “I think it’s exciting. It’s great for everyone to get stuck into. You couldn’t have somebody better in your corner than Andy Murray, could you? I thought he was incredible the way he worked with Novak Djokovic.

“Murray’s won Wimbledon twice, and if you look at Jack Draper’s career, the grass has always been a bit tricky for him. It means so much to him, but out of all of the slams, it’s been his least successful.

“Murray has so much experience and what he can bring to the court, it also adds intrigue for other players who have to play knowing Andy Murray is say courtside. I think it will be wonderful for everyone.”

Draper hasn’t played on the ATP Tour since picking up a knee injury at the Barcelona Open last month. He is now outside the world’s top 70 but will hope to find some form on the grass in the coming weeks.

Andy Murray-Jack Draper team up felt inevitable

Murray was one of the best grass court players of his era.

He triumphed at Wimbledon in 2013, beating Djokovic in the final, and 2016, and won Olympic Gold in 2012 with a straight sets win over Roger Federer.

While his game flourished on the grass, Draper has struggled. Indeed, he has never gone beyond the second round at Wimbledon.

This is a sizeable step down from his US Open semi-final run in 2024 and his fourth-round achievements at the Australian Open and French Open.

Draper and Murray have been on good terms for years after their Davis Cup exploits. And with the Scot now dipping his toe into the world of coaching, it seems a link-up was always on the cards.

If Murray can help iron out his deficiencies on grass, make better use of his serve, slice, and angles, Draper could be on to a winner.

Whether it brings any success, though, is another matter.

WHAT NEXT? Jamie Murray has mixed feelings on Andy Murray coaching Draper