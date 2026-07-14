Arthur Fery was one of the success stories of Wimbledon as he reached the semi finals of the Grand Slam as a wildcard.

Fery defeated the likes of Grigor Dimitrov and Flavio Cobolli en route to the final four of the legendary Grand Slam, and he’s reaping the benefits.

The British star is now World No 36 heading into the North American hardcourt swing, which makes him the highest ranked Brit on the ATP Tour.

His new ranking confirms he will be able to play the biggest events on the tennis calendar for likely the next year and there is even a chance he could gain seeded entry into the US Open at the end of August.

However, Fery has confirmed plans for a break following Wimbledon, which means he might miss the Canadian Open at the beginning of August.

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“I’m going to take some time off now and then Montreal, there’s a question mark next to Montreal for me. I’m not sure yet whether I’ll play it or not,” said Fery in an interview with Sky Sports.

However, Fery does plan to play several warm up events before his first ever appearance at the US Open, which begins on the 23rd August.

“Cincinnati, Winston-Salem and the US Open, they’re pretty much locked in,” said the British star, before turning his attention to potential gaining seeded entry into the Flushing Meadows event.

“I might already be in there [the top 32] if I’m lucky, a few withdrawals. I don’t think I will be able to contribute to the ranking anymore before the list comes out for the US Open, because it’s going to come out soon,” he said.

“Being seeded obviously protects you a little bit from the top guys, but it’s my first main draw that I qualify for directly with my ranking so just going to take it as it goes.”

The Cincinatti Open will be Fery’s second appearance at a Masters event, following his first round appearance at the Miami Open earlier this year. Fery was beaten in straight sets by Stefanos Tsitsipas in Miami.

The Winston-Salem Open, meanwhile will be Fery’s second appearance at an ATP 250 event this year. It will follow his appearance at the Eastbourne Open during the grass court season, which saw him reach the quarter-finals.

Whatever happens at those event, and for the rest of the season, Fery is confirmed to keep a similar ranking as he is not defending any ranking points.

If Fery performs as he did at Wimbledon, then he will have a real opportunity to continue to soar up the rankings.