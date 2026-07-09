Arthur Fery is two wins away from following in Emma Raducanu’s footsteps by becoming a rank outsider to win a Grand Slam.

Five years ago, Raducanu enjoyed her breakthrough run at Wimbledon as she reached the fourth round after earning a wildcard entry and that run pushed her into the top 200 of the WTA Rankings, which ultimately paved the way for her to enter the qualifying draw of the US Open.

Raducanu then shot to fame at Flushing Meadows as she not only reached the main draw after winning her three qualifying matches, but went on to win the title as she became the first qualifier – man or woman – to win a Grand Slam – doing so without dropping a set in her 10 matches.

Wimbledon 2026 is not quite Fery’s debut at the grass-court major as he also played in the previous three editions, but the tournament has also been his breakthrough event as he has reached the semi-final.

The 23-year-old has become only the fifth British man to make it to the last four at SW19 in the Open Era with his win coming on the back of a brilliant 6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-0 humbling of ninth seed Flavio Cobolli.

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Naturally, people are making comparisons with Raducanu’s 2021 US Open run and when asked about it, Fery said: “My memory of it was that it was impressive how she didn’t let the occasion get to her.

“She would just keep going match after match, playing well, beating top players. It’s very tough to do when you’re not used to being on the stage, on such a big stage.

“She did it great when she won the US Open. I’ve been trying to do that, as well. Just take it match by match, play my game.”

Fery, of course, is the man of the moment in England and he had the honour of meeting Queen Camilla after his Centre Court heroics on Wednesday.

“Yeah, the queen, she was waiting for me at the end of the match. She congratulated me. I told her how much of an honour it was for me to play in front of her. She just said, Congratulations, keep going.

“I told her it was my birthday on Sunday, so it would be great to play the Wimbledon final on my birthday (smiling).”

But in order to get his birthday wish, he will have to get past Alexander Zverev in the semi-final on Friday.

“Zverev is a step up again. I’m ready for it. I have nothing to lose. I’m just going to go out there and, yeah, just put my game on the court, do what I’ve done, believe in myself. We’ll see where that takes me,” Fery added.