Arthur Fery has been confirmed to appear at the Laver Cup as an alternate for Team Europe, which showcases the British star’s remarkable rise.

Fery enjoyed a breakout tournament at Wimbledon this year as he reached the semi finals of the Grand Slam as a wildcard, before losing to Alexander Zverev in straight sets.

As a result, Fery soared up the rankings and earned a career ranking high of world No 33. He subsequently reached the finals of the Winston-Salem Open, before exiting the US Open first round at the hands of Lorenzo Musetti.

His upcoming appearance at the Laver Cup, on home soil no less, is another example of the star breaking into the ATP Tour elite this season.

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Speaking about becoming an alternate, Fery said: “It’s really special for me. I grew up going to The O2, and now playing for Team Europe in the Laver Cup there is really special in front of all the British fans.

“I hope that I’m going to be able to have some great conversations with all the other players there, and get some great training in whether I’m playing on the court or not.

“Regardless, it’s going to be great spending time around the top players in the world, and also learning from them.” “I can be a good team player as well as an individual player, because it’s definitely different in a team environment.

“You’ve got to support each other and play for the team, not for yourself as much. I’m used to that with college, so that’s already a good step in the right direction for me, and I’m sure that will help me. I’ll be ready to support my teammates from the bench if that’s what’s required from me.”

Fery will be hitting alongside some very reputable company, including seven-time Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz and recent US Open champ Alexander Zverev.

He will be joined as an alternate by Team World’s Ignacio Buse, but there is a very likely chance both players will get a chance to play.

Alcaraz is coming off the back off a wrist injury, while Zverev has already played plenty of tennis this season. Elsewhere, Casper Ruud has had his injury issues and the likes of Jakub Mensik and Rafael Jodar are all coming off brutal Davis Cup ties.

The Laver Cup takes place between the 25th and 27th September at The O2 Arena in London. Team World are looking to defend their title having won the tournament in San Francisco last year.