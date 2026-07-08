Arthur Fery took his astonishing Wimbledon run to new heights as he dismantled Flavio Cobolli in straight sets to reach the semi-finals at the All England Club.

The British wildcard downed No 9 seed Cobolli 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-0 on Centre Court in a quarter-final match lasting two hours and 14 minutes on Wednesday afternoon.

Fery is only the fifth British man in the Open Era to reach the last four at Wimbledon after Roger Taylor, Tim Henman, Andy Murray and Cameron Norrie.

The 23-year-old is just the second wildcard to advance to the semi-finals at the Wimbledon men’s singles event after Goran Ivanisevic in 2001.

Having started Wimbledon as the world No 114, Fery has collected 750 points during his run, which has seen him soar 78 places to 36th in the Live ATP Rankings.

This has seen Fery move above Norrie and means he will become the British No 1 for the first time.

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In his on-court interview, Fery said: “It just seems to get better and better every match! I just can’t believe it.

“It was incredible playing on Centre Court for the second time and getting a second win. I just can’t believe it.

“I played Flavio [Cobolli] earlier this year and I beat him in Australia which was a boost of confidence, so I knew that I could do it even though it was my first time in the quarter-finals and he has done it before in a Grand Slam. I was very nervous beforehand but I just kept going until the finish line.

“I don’t know what I’ll do over the next couple of days, I’ve never been in this position before! I guess it will be the first time and we will figure it all out as we go.

“I’m just going to keep going, I’ve been doing a great job for the past 10 days, so I’m just going to do the same thing and see where that takes me.”

Speaking on BBC Sport, Tim Henman said: “That was a quite extraordinary performance.

“To come out in your first Grand Slam quarter-final at home on Centre Court and win in straight sets – including the third set 6-0 – against a Grand Slam finalist is absolutely brilliant.”

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