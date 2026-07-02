Arthur Fery recorded the biggest win of his career as he stormed into the third round of Wimbledon for the first time with a 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3, 6-3 win against Finland’s Otto Virtanen and now he is on the brink of a major rankings breakthrough.

Fery was ranked at No 189 at the end of 2025 and he was down at No 483 at the end of the previous year, but now the 23-year-old is one win away from breaking into the top 100 of the ATP Rankings for the first time in his career.

After his fine run to the semi-final at the ATP 500 tournament at the Queen’s Club last month was backed up by his heroics at Wimbledon, Fery is up to No 106 in the live rankings and he will jump into the top 100 for the first time in his career if he beats Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in his next match at the All England Club.

“It’s great to do it for the UK. Selfishly, I am doing it for myself first – but I’m always behind the other players and wishing them success,” said Fery.

“So happy with how I managed to keep my emotions in check and keep going. So happy to reach the third round.”

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Tennis365 sat down for an exclusive interview with Fery at an ASICS event last year, as he outlined his ambitions to get into the top 100 of the ATP Rankings and now that dream is in touching distance.

Here is an extract of that interview, providing a snap shot of the journey this dynamic young players taken to reach this high point in his career.

Arthur Fery with Tennis365 reporter Kevin Palmer at ASICS House in Wimbledon

Tell us about your experience playing in the US college system?

AF: It was good for me. It was different than turning pro straight away at 18. I wanted to give myself a back-up plan with the academic opportunity and Stamford was perfect for that, as it is one of the best schools in the world. It also gave me a bit of time to mature and gave me three years to decide whether I wanted to play tennis as a career. I gained a lot of experience out there and you can see it works, with Cam Norrie, Paul Jubb and Jacob Fernley all doing well after that route.

What are your first memories of Wimbledon?

AF: I used to come to the grounds after school to watch the pros and I loved it. I would say Roger Federer was the player I admired more than anyone because he probably showed the highest level of elegance we have ever seen on a tennis court. I also really liked Jo-Wilfried Tsonga when I was growing up. When you are young, you tend to try things based on the players you have watched and it is full circle moment for me to be now playing in the main draw.

What influence has Andy Murray had on you?

AF: I grew up watching him win Grand Slams and he has had a massive influence on everyone in Britain. I’ve hut with him at the NTC (National Tennis Centre) and that is a bit surreal. I’m sure if I told myself ten years ago that I would be where I am now, I would never have believed it. You get used to it when it is becoming the norm, but it’s still an awesome experience.

Does the success of Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at such a young age inspire you?

AF: Alcaraz is a year younger than me and Sinner is a year older. Sinner didn’t play too much in the juniors, but I saw Alcaraz around and he was always a great player. He played big. You couldn’t tell he was going to be No 1 in the world at 19, but what he has done is insane. Not just tennis wise, but the fact that he is physically at that level so young is incredible.

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